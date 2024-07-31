Sky Tower To Light Up Gold To Celebrate Shining Sevens Success

The Sky Tower will shine gold tonight in recognition and celebration of this morning’s Black Ferns Sevens Olympic success.

The Black Ferns Sevens rallied from behind to defeat Canada in the women’s rugby sevens final this morning, earning the remarkable accolade of back-to-back golds, as well as New Zealand’s first medal of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“All of us in New Zealand have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a medal since the Games kicked off late last week”, says SkyCity CEO Jason Walbridge.

“It’s a privilege to be able to literally shine a light on the success of our winning wāhine. Just as they’ve lit up our living rooms with their incredible mahi in the early hours, Kiwis will be able to bask in the golden glow of the Sky Tower tonight, in recognition of their victory”, he added.

The Sky Tower will light up gold tonight, 31st July.

