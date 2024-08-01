The Coven Is Coming! Carving In Ice Theatre Stages The Hamilton Premiere Of The Coven On Grey Street

Carving in Ice Theatre is set return to Hamilton for a spell with a staged reading of The Coven on Grey Street, the first Playmarket Licensed play by former-Hamiltonian James Cain.

James Cain

Image/Supplied

A comedic riff on everyone's favourite witches, The Coven on Grey Street follows Sybil, Daphne and Fay, Fay, the Weird Sisters from Macbeth, who have settled in Hamilton, and are finally reuniting after an estrangement.

Local actors Mandy Faulkner, Fiona Sneyd, Julianne Boyle and Brad Jackson will star in a staged reading of this delightful romp about sorcery and sisterhood at Riverlea Theatre on Thursday, 22 and Friday, 23 August.

“This is the first time one of my plays has been licensed through Playmarket New Zealand and it feels terrific” says Cain.

“Something I wrote is now being brought to life by a team who are all finding their characters and motivations through my words on the page. As a special cherry on top, it's where the play is set and my hometown.”

A writer, director and performer based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, James has a Masters in Creative Writing (Scriptwriting) from the Institute of Modern Letters. Cain began playwriting in Kirikiriroa in 2011 with Atonal Heart which he co-wrote with Michael Switzer and the play was selected to be part of the FUEL Festival the following year. In 2016 Cain joined Red Scare Theatre Company and Red Scare has staged premiere productions of many of his works, M'Lady, Movers, The Coven on Grey Street. He has also directed a number of productions, That's All She Wrote, Apocalypse Songs, MoodPorn, and Under.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

James has been shortlisted for the Adam New Zealand Play award for Movers, shortlisted for Playwrights b425 award for Movers and M'Lady (co-written with Cassandra Tse) and shortlisted for Plays for the Young for CatClowder. This year James' play Trojan Horse was shortlisted for the Adam New Zealand Play award.

“I'd love it if Hamiltonians trek out to see the work. There's so many little references to all the great spots in the Tron. It was always a dream for the show to be heard up there and now it's coming true” adds Cain.

More information to The Coven on Grey Street and tickets are available at : https://events.humanitix.com/the-coven-on-grey-street

© Scoop Media

