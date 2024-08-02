Marcelo And Tayla Montoya Launch Exclusive New Podcast Series On NZME’s iHeart Radio

(Photo/Supplied)

Get ready to tackle the hilarious antics of Aussie imports Marcelo and Tayla Montoya in their brand-new podcast, The Montoyas, launching today on NZME’s iHeartRadio podcast network.

Marcelo, a standout player for the Warriors, and Tayla, the Executive Producer of The Hits Breakfast show with Jono & Ben, are set to kick off a podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes of their life, relationship, and family.

Tayla, with her background in cheerleading and radio producing, brings her passionate Italian-Australian heritage to the table, ensuring no topic is off-limits. Marcelo, the Fijian-Australian NRL professional, adds his insights into sportsmanship with a mix of Aussie charm and a drive for excellence.

Relatable, rogue and uncensored – join in as The Montoyas lift the curtain on the life and relationship of Aussie imports assimilating into New Zealand as a newly married couple. Think Keeping Up with the Kardashians crossed with Modern Family and download the podcast you never knew you needed.

Tayla Montoya says: “Listeners can expect unfiltered and candid conversations from Marcelo and me, covering everything from Brazilian waxes to dog anal gland issues —nothing is off the table!”

Sam Collins, iHeartRadio content director says: “We’re all about delivering listeners new and exciting content that they love. Marcelo and Tayla have an awesome chemistry with his meticulous nature contrasting with her spontaneity, creating a hilarious podcast experience, I know listeners will enjoy diving into their wild world!”

Download The Montoyas from 1 August on iHeartRadio here or wherever you get your podcasts.

