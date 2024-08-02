Sport Manawatū Is On The Move

Sport Manawatū is excited to announce the move of its head office. From Thursday, 8 August 2024, we will be located at the B&M Centre (Arena 4) at Central Energy Trust Arena, 61 Pascal Street, Palmerston North.

Prompted by the upcoming expiration of our lease, this relocation comes after careful consideration and extensive due diligence. Our current office at 40 The Square – Te Marae o Hine no longer meets the needs of our community, sports tenants, and staff.

The decision to move to the Central Energy Trust Arena was made after thorough research and consultation with key stakeholders which deteremined the B&M Centre (Arena 4) offers a more suitable and strategic location for our operations.

Our current sports tenants from 40 The Square – Te Marae o Hine will be joining us in the new location. These tenants include Badminton Manawatū, Golf New Zealand – Manawatū/Whanganui, Parafed Manawatū, and Volleyball Manawatū.

Kelly Shanks, Chief Executive of Sport Manawatū, expressed her enthusiasm for the move. "This move not only reflects our commitment to providing the best environment for our staff and sports tenants but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the sporting community in the Manawatū region.”

Sport Manawatū intends to remain at the Arena for the foreseeable future. However, we will review our location if circumstances change, ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our community and stakeholders.

