Emirates Team New Zealand Welcomes Te Kawau, The Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Waka To The America's Cup 2024 In Barcelona

This unique cultural showcase aims to highlight New Zealand's rich Māori heritage and maritime traditions on the global stage for the local spectators and global TV audience on an unprecedented international platform.

The name Te Kawau takes inspiration from the Kawau (black cormorant / great cormorant) bird. The Kawau bird is known for its perseverance and has a great ability to dive to the deepest depths. The name Te Kawau also references the Ngāti Whātua paramount chief Apihai Te Kawau who gifted the original 3000 acres of land to Governor Hobson for the establishment of Auckland city.

The presence of Te Kawau waka in Barcelona, crafted by renowned master carver Heemi Eruera and led by a seasoned crew from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, not only honours Māori seafaring but also emphasises the strong and ongoing cultural exchange and mutual respect between Emirates Team New Zealand and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.This is part of the respect and continued strengthening of Kōtuitanga(unity) between both organisations.

In addition to leading the team to the race course each day the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei representatives will participate in various cultural performances and ceremonial events associated with the America's Cup to promote New Zealand, its rich culture and strengthen relationships between our countries across Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain.

Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand, expressed enthusiasm about the integration of this cultural element: “We are a New Zealand team that represents our country, our culture and our innovation with great pride on the world stage, and for us the stage is not any bigger than the America’s Cup Match. We wanted to bring the strength of our culture to Barcelona and with us as we head out to the race course each day, which the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Te Kawau waka will do. The inclusion of the waka at this year’s America’s Cup is a testament to our deep respect for Aotearoa’s roots and a chance to share our living culture with the world. We are excited to see the blend of ancient traditions and modern competitive spirit.”

Marama Royal, Chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, said the iwi was honoured and humbled by the opportunity to awhi (support) Emirates Team New Zealand at such a prestigious event. “Taking our waka to Barcelona is a profound opportunity to share the vitality and depth of our Māori culture on a world stage. It’s about more than performance; it’s a demonstration of kotahitanga (solidarity), our identity, resilience, and the enduring connection to our tupuna (ancestors.), while supporting a team who provide great mana for Aotearoa and all our peoples.”

This historic participation is coordinated in close collaboration with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ensuring that the cultural values and traditions are accurately and respectfully represented.

