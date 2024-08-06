Your Access To Hoodoo Gurus 48-hr Ticket Presale

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 9:11 am Press Release: Plus1
Don't
miss Hoodoo Gurus live in Auckland,
Wellington and Christchurch performing debut album Stoneage
Romeos in full (including I Want You Back, My Girl.
Leilani, and Tojo) plus an extra selection of
hits like What’s My Scene, Bittersweet, Like Wow –
Wipeout, 1000 Miles Away and many more!
