Kiwi Landscape Designer Wins Gold At Asia’s Premier Garden Show

Kiwi athletes aren’t the only ones bringing home the gold. Auckland landscape designer Jules Moore took out a gold medal at the prestigious Singapore Garden Festival currently showing at Singapore’s massive Suntec Stadium.

Jules won gold for ‘Portals to Paradise’ her entry in the Best of Show, Fantasy Garden category, an 8m x 8m installation featuring over 4,000 plants, set within a majestic white cave, distinctively bone like and containing numerous portals within its structure. The cave itself contained an active waterfall and a cosmic orb surrounded by two trees of life.

Portals to Paradise, Jules Moore’s gold medal award winning entry at the Singapore Garden Festival. (Photo/Supplied)

“Competing in this Festival offered a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate innovative Kiwi garden design and promote our diverse horticultural practices,” says Jules.

“The judging criteria had a strong focus on sustainability, creativity and community all of which strongly align with the creative process I use when designing my inspirational gardens and landscapes.”

Jules brought her 10 strong design team from Auckland’s Touch of the Tropics Garden Centre, and spent just over a week, often working 16-hour days to complete the installation which also included bespoke lighting effects and a Kiwi inspired soundtrack sung by Jules and her son, James.

The biennial festival brings together award winning designers, florists, and horticulturists from 18 countries to compete in various competitions, all of which showcase the skills of leading floral and garden designers globally.

This year’s Singapore Garden Festival is poised to be the world’s biggest garden and flower show with organisers expecting an estimated 300,000 visitors.

