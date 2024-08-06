National Selectors Name Silver Ferns Trialists

New Zealand national selectors have named 28 trialists ahead of next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy series against the England Roses and Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds.

The athletes head to Wellington for a three-day trial camp starting on 19-21 August from which the Silver Ferns squad, Silver Ferns Development Squad, teams for the Cadbury Series, Taini Jamison Trophy, Constellation Cup and FAST5 Ferns will be selected.

Not considered for selection was Silver Ferns midcourter Shannon Saunders who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was excited with the trialists as this year marks the beginning of the cycle towards 2027.

“There have been many factors which have gone into naming our trialists. We have looked at balancing short term with focus on a long-term plan so that we can compete against the world's best at the same time as looking to find the right mix. There are also athletes who are not ready to wear the dress at this moment of time but will be in the near future. We need to ensure our foundation pieces are strong but remain open to change and offer support to fast track athletes who we know will be around in 2027, she said”.

“Trials is also an opportunity for us to reset our direction towards 2027. How can we work together better, what will it take to win, who can absorb information quickly and of course be able to execute on court. Players need to be fit, healthy, robust and injury free to meet the requirements of trials. I’m looking forward to seeing who rises to the occasion.”

The Silver Ferns trialists were selected by the National Selection Panel (NSP): Convenor of Selectors - Adrianne Hayes, Silver Ferns Head Coach – Noeline Taurua, Gail Parata and Leigh Gibbs.

Silver Ferns trialists:

Karin Burger

Kate Burley

Tayla Earle

Georgie Edgecombe

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Catherine Hall

Georgia Heffernan

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jackson

Phoenix Karaka

Paris Lokotui

Parris Mason

Tiana Metuarau

Erena Mikaere

Grace Nweke

Claire O'Brien

Kimiora Poi

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan* (unavailable due to injury)

Martina Salmon

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Whitney Souness

Carys Stythe

Georgia Takarangi

Elisapeta Toeava

Saviour Tui

Amelia Walmsley

Maia Wilson



