Shining Stars Recognised At 2024 Awards Night

The Stars have celebrated and reflected on their 2024 ANZ Premiership campaign at their annual awards night, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka.

The Stars endured a challenging campaign, winning two games and nabbing nine bonus points, as they refused to stop fighting every time they took to the court and showed pride in the dress.

The team also enjoyed many rewarding moments, with seven players wearing the Stars dress for the first time.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was named the Stonz player of the year, after leading by example on and off the court and came into the season fresh off representing the Silver Ferns and determined to uphold those high standards and lead within the Stars environment.

Reuelu-Buchanan was a dynamo on the court, playing at pace but also passing with precision, as she ignited the attack every time she played took her commitment at training to another level. Despite suffering a devastating knee injury which cut her campaign short, Reuelu-Buchanan was a standout and continued to support her team when sidelined.

Shooter and captain Maia Wilson was awarded the Player’s player of the year gong, after enjoying one her best seasons in the Stars dress.

Wilson led from the front and delivered week in and week out, dominating inside the shooting circle and remaining consistent, no matter who was trying to defend her. Wilson was the top shooter in the competition, with 538 made shots out of 586 attempts, at 91.8%.

The Members choice player of the year was Kate Burley – who was outstanding at the defensive end all season. Burley played disruptor every game, menacing shooters and making midcourters lives difficult as they tried to get ball into the shooting circle.

Burley ended the season as one of the best defenders in the league, with 67 deflections and 32 intercepts.

The Matariki Award is given to the player that lives the values of the team every day.

This year's team values were challenge, heart and fun, combined with the theme of Matariki which symbolises teamwork.

This year’s recipient was Lisa Mather, who truly lives the Stars values. In the challenge space she is always working hard, pushing the boundaries and doing her mahi on and off the court. In the heart space she connects warmly and genuinely with her teammates and the wider Stars whānau and In the fun space she always brings humour and energy.

In a great night for the Mather sisters, Holly Mather was named the emerging player of the year. Mather was promoted from the Comets to a training partner then to a fully contracted player throughout the course of the season and showed up every week with commitment and showed great promise in the midcourt.

The Comets celebrated a remarkable year by winning the National Netball League trophy with many players stepping up and shining throughout their season.

Tori Kolose was named player of the year, Crystal Maro voted players choice and Maria Tatupu the emerging player.

The Stars men showcased their flair and talent in an exciting series with the Mystics men, with Stefan Mateariki recognised as their MVP.

A lot can’t happen without our wonderful volunteers and this year’s volunteers of the year were our amazing merchandise ladies Sandy Bowden and Jackie Dennis.

Robinhood Stars Awards 2024:

Stonz Jewellers Player of the year - Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Members Choice Player of the year - Kate Burley

Players Choice Player of the year - Maia Wilson

Emerging Talent Award – Holly Mather

Matariki Award - Lisa Mather

Comets Awards:

Emerging Player of the Year – Maria Tatupu

Players Choice Player of the year – Crystal Maro

Comets 2024 Player of the year – Tori Kolose

Stars Men's MVP - Stefan Mateariki

Volunteer of the year – Sandy Bowden and Jackie Dennis

© Scoop Media

