International Fashion Runway New Zealand 2024: A Global Success

(Photo/Supplied)

Auckland, 6 August 2024 – The International Fashion Runway New Zealand, held last Saturday, 3 August 2024, at the Victory Convention Centre, was a resounding success. The event, which began at 6 PM, attracted around 250 guests, including international attendees, and generated significant global exposure.

The International Fashion Runway New Zealand aims to foster talent, promote cultural exchange, and elevate the global fashion industry to new heights, with a dedicated focus on inclusivity and innovation. This year's event highlighted some of New Zealand's most remarkable brands and showcased an array of international talents.

Featured Brands and Highlights:

Dorset Suits: An award-winning clothing company specializing in custom-made luxury clothing for men and women, with stores in Auckland and Hamilton.

An award-winning clothing company specializing in custom-made luxury clothing for men and women, with stores in Auckland and Hamilton. Zanzibar: Established in 2018 by Asya Mohamed Abed, Zanzibar is a local fashion and design platform known for its unique and stylish offerings.

Established in 2018 by Asya Mohamed Abed, Zanzibar is a local fashion and design platform known for its unique and stylish offerings. Sparkly Couture: An experienced and talented online store since 2017, specializing in refurbished fashion, photo shoot styling, and authentic tanning.

An experienced and talented online store since 2017, specializing in refurbished fashion, photo shoot styling, and authentic tanning. Lewa Strong: A ready-to-wear collection from Fiji that celebrates individuals of all sizes and challenges traditional norms in the fashion industry.

A ready-to-wear collection from Fiji that celebrates individuals of all sizes and challenges traditional norms in the fashion industry. Susana Tasi: A high-end brand known for its confident, classic, and elegant designs, and also spearheads the brands 'GeeinTee' and 'Polo Pasifika'.

A high-end brand known for its confident, classic, and elegant designs, and also spearheads the brands 'GeeinTee' and 'Polo Pasifika'. Aristo Cubs: Founded by acclaimed fashion designer Samantha Zhang in 2019, this premier modeling school in Auckland showcased top students in their unique styles and confidence on the runway.

The audience was particularly captivated by the atelier collection from J'adore Atelier from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Designers Kelly Lim, Mandy Ong, and Sharon Yeoh presented a remarkable collection inspired by Chinese cultural bridal gowns, adorned with stunning crystals, beads, and jewels embroidered on divine shimmery fabric. Their secondary jade and jewelry collection, J'Kel, also featured elegant and high-class presentations, including a series for kids, showcased by experienced child models from Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Huda Hassan from Kuala Lumpur showcased a vibrant and modern kids' collection, adding an electric mix to the event's dynamic atmosphere.

Patric Seng, the General Manager and Director of the International Fashion Runway New Zealand, expressed his deepest gratitude for the incredible support and hard work from his team over the past few months. "I couldn't have done this massive project if not because of the great team behind me. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart; the support we received meant a lot, and we cannot wait to have more designers showcase on our dynamic platform again!" said Patric Seng.

The event received substantial support from Cut Above Academy, led by senior artist Claudia Samaniego, photography and videography partner Color Code Studio, luxury sports cars displayed by One Motor Group, and gift sponsors like Home Essentials, Evolu skincare, and Verve Magazine.

The next International Fashion Runway Collection will take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2024.

For any inquiries, please contact Patric Seng, General Manager and Director, at patric@bintangmodels.com or call 0211300182.

