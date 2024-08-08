The Cult Announces Auckland Venue Change + Sold Out Christchurch Show

Image/Supplied.

THE CULT ANNOUNCES AUCKLAND VENUE CHANGE

* VENUE UPGRADE TO SPARK ARENA *

** CHRISTCHURCH SHOW SOLD OUT **

40th ANNIVERSARY “8424” NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Due to phenomenal demand for tickets, THE CULT are upgrading their Auckland venue and are now scheduled to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday 21 November.

All tickets purchased for the Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland show remain valid and transferable for the new Spark Arena, Auckland concert.

The high ticket demand also extended to their Christchurch concert, with the Isaac Theatre Royal on Wednesday 20th November now sold out!

THE CULT "8424" TOUR DATES 2024

Wednesday 20 November

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch - SOLD OUT from Ticketek

Thursday 21st November

NEW VENUE - Spark Arena, Auckland – tickets from Ticketmaster

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE TODAY: Thursday 8th August at 10.00am Local time

Assets available HERE

For more information, visit: www.teglive.com.au

One of the most influential bands of all time, the “8424” New Zealand tour celebrates The Cult’s 40th anniversary, with the shows seeing the band perform songs spanning their 11-album discography to commemorate four decades of a ground-breaking catalogue of songs.

THE CULT holds a significant place in musical history due to its pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Duffy's formative, and influential years in the Manchester underground, to Astbury's innovative cultural festival "Gathering Of The Tribes", the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

The legendary British rockers have broken barriers thanks to their innovative sound experiments. They have sold millions of albums worldwide and quickly ascended through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. They have an arsenal of hits including She Sells Sanctuary, Love Removal Machine, Fire Woman and Rain.

THE CULT – founding singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, with drummer John Tempesta and bassist Charlie Jones (Goldfrapp, Page and Plant) - are preparing to tour Europe and they’re at the peak of their powers.

