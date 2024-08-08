Nala Sinephro Shares New Song 'Continuum 1' From Forthcoming Album 'Endlessness'

NALA SINEPHRO SHARES 'CONTINUUM 1' FIRST TRACK FROM FORTHCOMING ALBUM ENDLESSNESS OUT SEPTEMBER 6 VIA WARP RECORDS

Last month Nala Sinephro announced that her much anticipated new album, Endlessness, will be released on 6 September by Warp Records. Today she has followed up by sharing the first piece of music to be taken from the album in the form of album opener 'Continuum 1'.

Endlessness is a deep dive into the cycles of existence. The 45-minute album delicately spans 10 tracks with a continuous arpeggio playing throughout, creating an expansive, mesmerising celebration of life cycles and rebirth. Following Sinephro’s critically acclaimed debut album Space 1.8, Endlessness further elevates her as a transcendent and multi-dimensional composer, beautifully morphing jazz, orchestral, and electronic music.

Performing on the album are Sheila Maurice-Grey, Morgan Simpson, James Mollison, Lyle Barton, Nubya Garcia, Natcyet Wakili, and Dwayne Kilvington, joined by Orchestrate’s 21 string players. Sinephro’s deftly balanced production, arrangement, and engineering let the musicians shine with only light-touch effects, bridging the immediate and identifiable with the beyond.

An enticing entry point and roadmap for the album, 'Continuum 1' features the loose and subtle drums of Morgan Simpson as well as James Mollison's saxophone which gives a sense of embodiment to the listener as we are guided into the ether. Small, tender touches from Sinephro, like synths that seem to exclaim a wondrous "squee", glimpse intimacy of the album, which she described as an audio diary of her 25th and 26th years of life.

The album will be available on black 2LP vinyl with d-side etching as well as CD.

Pre-order Endlessess HERE.

