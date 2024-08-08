Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Nala Sinephro Shares New Song 'Continuum 1' From Forthcoming Album 'Endlessness'

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 9:56 am
Press Release: Border Music New Zealand

NALA SINEPHRO SHARES 'CONTINUUM 1' FIRST TRACK FROM FORTHCOMING ALBUM ENDLESSNESS OUT SEPTEMBER 6 VIA WARP RECORDS

Last month Nala Sinephro announced that her much anticipated new album, Endlessness, will be released on 6 September by Warp Records. Today she has followed up by sharing the first piece of music to be taken from the album in the form of album opener 'Continuum 1'.

Endlessness is a deep dive into the cycles of existence. The 45-minute album delicately spans 10 tracks with a continuous arpeggio playing throughout, creating an expansive, mesmerising celebration of life cycles and rebirth. Following Sinephro’s critically acclaimed debut album Space 1.8, Endlessness further elevates her as a transcendent and multi-dimensional composer, beautifully morphing jazz, orchestral, and electronic music.

Performing on the album are Sheila Maurice-Grey, Morgan Simpson, James Mollison, Lyle Barton, Nubya Garcia, Natcyet Wakili, and Dwayne Kilvington, joined by Orchestrate’s 21 string players. Sinephro’s deftly balanced production, arrangement, and engineering let the musicians shine with only light-touch effects, bridging the immediate and identifiable with the beyond.

An enticing entry point and roadmap for the album, 'Continuum 1' features the loose and subtle drums of Morgan Simpson as well as James Mollison's saxophone which gives a sense of embodiment to the listener as we are guided into the ether. Small, tender touches from Sinephro, like synths that seem to exclaim a wondrous "squee", glimpse intimacy of the album, which she described as an audio diary of her 25th and 26th years of life.

The album will be available on black 2LP vinyl with d-side etching as well as CD.

Pre-order Endlessess HERE.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Border Music New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 