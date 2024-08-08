Stellar* To Perform MIX In Full For 25th Anniversary Tour

Image/Supplied.

For the first time, stellar* will play Mix in its entirety, plus fan favourites. 25 years ago today, the stellar* Mix album was released. Featuring hits like Violent, Part Of Me & Undone, it sold 80,000, 5x platinum. As a Plus1 friend, keep an eye on your inbox 9am Tuesday for presale links! (Your mates can sign-up)

Image/Supplied.

Huge demand for the Hoodoo Gurus tour. 50% of tickets were snapped up in this week's presale. Tickets on general sale at Plus1 today.

OTHER GREAT PLUS1 TOURS COMING UP:

THE BLINDBOY PODCAST

RIKKI MORRIS

MEL PARSONS

BOB MOULD

BUZZCOCKS + MODERN ENGLISH

SOUNDS SERIES FEATURING:

OMD / THOMPSON TWINS TOM BAILEY / JON STEVENS - INXS & NOISEWORKS COLLECTION / DIESEL & MORE!

© Scoop Media

