Record Entries For Run The Forest - $2.5 Million Boost For Rotorua Economy

A sea of runners (Photo/Supplied)

More than three thousand people will be lacing up their shoes to run, jog or walk through Rotorua’s tourist hot spots this weekend.

2024’s Run the Forest, presented by Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa, is set to get underway from 8am on Saturday (10 August). This year’s event has seen record growth – with 30% more entries than last year and around 91% of participants coming from out of town.

“Last year we sold out, so this year we added in more capacity, and we've sold out again. The high entry numbers are proof the event – and, by extension, Rotorua – has well and truly bounced back from COVID. There’s so much vibrancy in our city and this run really celebrates how unique it is,” says Event Director Helene Nicholson.

Around 2730 of the 3000 participants will be travelling to Rotorua for the event.

Nicholson says they’re coming from all over globe.

“In New Zealand we have entrants from the Kari Kari Peninsula in the far north to Invercargill in the deep south. Many more are coming from overseas, including runners from Uruguay, Canada and across Europe.”

“Rotorua’s natural appeal and our one-of-a-kind course make this a run like no other. Participants make their way past natural wonders like geysers and through wonderful cultural centrepieces including Te Puia and Whakarewarewa Living Māori Village … it’s pretty special.”

Entrants can choose to run or walk a range of race options – the 21km Pohutu Geyser Trail, the 10km Geothermal Traverse and 7km Redwoods Trail.

First held in 2018 with around 1200 participants, the event has grown significantly over the years. 2023 brought with it an estimated $2m economic boost to the local economy and an estimated 7,500 bed nights.

“This year we’re hoping to top those figures – there’s a lot of buzz and excitement in the city as we prepare to welcome participants and their supporters” says Nicholson.

Jeff Slessor, co-owner of local restaurant Poco Tapas & Wine, says the weekend is looking busy with people making bookings to dine after the event.

“It’s great to see visitors back in Rotorua post-COVID. Those who come here know Rotorua has something magical about it. We’re incredibly proud of our city and love hosting and showcasing our friendly hospitality.”

Geothermal running (Photo/Supplied)

Partnering with Run The Forest made sense to Wai Ariki general manager Debbie Robertson, who is expecting a boost in manuhiri to Wai Ariki this weekend.

“The event is a great way to get people to Rotorua in winter and Wai Ariki is the ideal place for them to rest and relax after their big day out on the trails of the Whakarewarewa Forest.

The world-class thermal bathing experiences at Wai Ariki draw on the centuries-old legacy of Ngāti Whakaue practices and culture, all housed in award-winning facilities.

“The event embodies what Wai Ariki is all about – celebrating everything Rotorua has to offer, our culture, our unique geothermal features and local hospitality.”

Says preparations are progressing well – over 1,150 CLIF energy bars have been sourced to help tired runners recover, along with more than 6,000 litres of PURE sports Nutrition electrolyte.

“It’s been an enormous effort from everyone involved to ensure the event is smooth sailing on the day. We’ve been lucky to have huge buy-in from volunteers too, with more than 50 volunteers signing up to give us a hand. The community really has come together to make the event happen.”

Nicholson says it’s been great to have people from “all different ages and stages” sign up to the event – the youngest participant is just six years old. The oldest is 80.

“This event is about having fun. In the middle of winter, sometimes you need something to look forward to that pulls you out of the funk, and there’s no better way to do that than by taking a run through world-class scenery and a weekend away.”

