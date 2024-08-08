Titanic Battle Looms For Super 8 Rugby Crown – Live On Whakaata Māori & Māori Active

In what promises to be an epic battle for rugby supremacy, unbeaten Tauranga Boys’ College 1st XV will have home side advantage when they take on defending champions, Hamilton Boys’ High School in the final of the 2024 Super 8 Rugby competition.

The game will be broadcast live from 12.00PM Saturday 10 August on Whakaata Māori and livestreamed to Māori Active, on YouTube.

Tauranga Boys’ 1st XV coach Aidan Kuka and assistant coach Regan Ward will be keen to see their team overcome a 25 year losing streak in finals rugby.

Hamilton Boys’ High School have only lost one game in this year’s competition – to Tauranga Boys’ College – but history is very much on their side.

Hamilton Boys’ have won the competition in 15 of the last 18 years. First XV coach Greg Kirkham will be hoping to continue the legacy left by former coach Nigel Hotham, who stepped down after 21 years in the hot seat.

2024 SUPER 8 RUGBY COMPETITION RESULTS:

TAURANGA BOYS’ COLLEGE

Have gone undefeated so far for this Super 8 rugby season with 7 wins:

· Vs Rotorua Boys’ High – WIN: 57-14

· Vs New Plymouth Boys’ High – WIN: 48-17

· Vs Napier Boys’ High – WIN: 52-12

· Vs Palmerston North Boys’ High – WIN: 42-24

· Vs Hamilton Boys’ High – WIN: 20-18

· Vs Hastings Boys’ High – WIN: 41-30

· Vs Gisborne Boys’ High – WIN: 29-17

HAMILTON BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL

· Vs New Plymouth Boys’ – WIN: 29-0

· Vs Palmerston North Boys’ – WIN: 39-20

· Vs Rotorua Boys’ – WIN: 32-8

· Vs Napier Boys’ – WIN: 25-24

· Vs Tauranga Boys’ – LOSS: 18-20

· Vs Gisborne Boys’ – WIN: 64-5

· Vs Hastings Boys’ – WIN: 22-14

The New Zealand Sports Collective (“NZSC”) is an initiative aimed at promoting secondary school sports and providing schools with funding to further develop young athletes across a wide variety of sports. It is spearheaded by former Olympic rower and Team NZ yachtsman Rob Waddell.

All games in the Super 8 rugby competition can be viewed on MĀORI ACTIVE, the Whakaata Māori YouTube Channel where all NZSC events, including secondary school rugby, athletics, athletics, touch rugby, kī-o-rahi and many others, can be found and watched at any time.

