Mercedes Webb-Pullman Poetry Award Announcement Of Winners
The Webb-Pullman Family take great pleasure in announcing the honours for the inaugural Mercedes Webb-Pullman Poetry Award, on the topic of REBELLION.
The award was blind-judged by two poets: Fiona Bolger of Dublin, Ireland, and Piet Nieuwland of Whangarei, New Zealand.
The winners, their country, and the title of their poem, are as follows:
Winner:
Maraea Rakuraku – New Zealand
Hikoi
Runner-up:
Mike Botur – New Zealand
Before The Shots Went Off
Other finalists in alphabetical order
Magdalena Ball - Australia
Free Association
Hal Judge - Australia
XR Now
Trish Veltman - New Zealand
Bicarbing the Fridge
Commended
Theresa Sjoquist – New Zealand
Defining the boundary
Caroline Barron – New Zealand
Pains back
From the judges: Piet and Fióna would like to applaud every poet who took part in this competition. The work was full of energy and insight. We were amazed at the variety of approaches and styles, from deeply personal, to historic reflections, to contemporary and ongoing political issues. Every poem had a ring of truth and freshness. Our task was not an easy one and we would love to read more from all of these strong voices. Please take this as an opportunity to continue rebelling against silence and the blank page.
The topic of the 2025 Mercedes Webb-Pullman Poetry Award will be Struggle. Entries will be open to poets from New Zealand, Australia and Palestine, and will be welcomed in indigenous languages but must have an accompanying English translation. Entries will close on 02 June 2025.
More details will be advised in February 2025.