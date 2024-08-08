‘I Wish We Could All Be Here In Paris Swimming Together’: Tauranga Olympian Eva Morris Thanks Her Clubmates Back Home

Tauranga Olympian Eva Morris (right) and her duet partner Nina Brown. Photo/Supplied

From Baywave in Mount Maunganui to the brand new Aquatics Centre in Paris built for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Tauranga’s Eva Morris will be making her Olympic debut later this week, competing against the world’s best artistic swimmers in the duet event.

“Excitement levels are very high over here,” the 26-year-old said from France.

“It has been a long time coming to get to this point.”

Eva started the sport at age 11 after being inspired by a school project, eventually training up to six hours a day, six days a week, as she chased her dreams.

She has represented New Zealand on the world stage for nine years now and has always wanted more, striving for Olympic qualification year after year, missing out for Rio, missing out for Tokyo.

But not Paris – after competing at several international competitions from January to June to meet the New Zealand Olympic Committee selection criteria.

This weekend, her clubmates at Tauranga Artistic Swimming will be waking up extra early to watch Eva live out her dream at the Paris 2024 Olympics. They have put up a sign at the entrance to Baywave to wish her well and let everyone know.

Artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronised swimming) is a combination of swimming, dance, and gymnastics. Swimmers perform a synchronised routine in the water accompanied by music.

“We are so ready to soak it up and do the best we can,” Eva said.

“It is a super stacked field of incredible athletes so we aren’t looking for any crazy results but are hoping to put forward some good swims and see where that lands us.”

At the Olympic Games, artistic swimming consists of two events: a duet, and a team competition. The duet event consists of a technical routine and a free routine – being swum at 5.30am (NZ time) on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th.

The routines are scored by judges who take several criteria into account: level of difficulty, synchronisation, execution, and artistic impression.

Eva, who lives in Pāpāmoa Beach, and her duet partner Nina Brown will be just the third ever artistic swimming duo to represent New Zealand at the Olympic Games, and the first since Beijing in 2008.

“It is such a huge honour to represent team New Zealand at the Olympic Games and not a job I take lightly,” Eva said.

“I am really thankful to be here. There are a few of us from Tauranga competing across different sports.”

Eva is one of several Tauranga Olympians in Paris who trained at the Adams Centre for High Performance in Mount Maunganui, including triathlete Hayden Wilde, 1500m runner Sam Tanner, and members of both New Zealand Sevens teams.

The speed climbing athletes Julian David and Sarah Tetzlaff also trained nearby on the speed wall at Blake Park.

As she has chased her Olympic dreams, Eva has also had training stints in Invercargill and Auckland, as well as the Gold Coast in Australia.

She has competed all over the world. This year she had events in Qatar, Malta, Hungary, and Canada, and did her pre-Olympics training camp in Grenoble, France.

“It’s addictive. Whenever training is hard or you feel exhausted, it's normal to feel like wanting to give up, but then you will go to a competition and all of that gets erased and you’re just having a great time,” Eva said.

“I’ve just kept coming back year after year saying, I’ll just do one more world champs and then I’ll retire, but each time when you’re standing there with your best friends it makes you want to stay another year.”

Wherever she is in the world, including Paris, home is never far from her thoughts.

Neither are her family and friends, her workmates at Burn Reformer Pilates in Pāpāmoa, and her clubmates at Tauranga Artistic Swimming.

“I am so thankful to my family for supporting me throughout my career. I’m really looking forward to looking into the stands and seeing my family and a few friends from New Zealand in the crowd, along with a young swimmer from our club that's also coming to watch.”

Eva first joined that club at Baywave when she was 11 years old.

She had been inspired by a school project a few years earlier where she had to choose a New Zealand athlete to follow at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. She chose the synchronised swimming duo, sisters Nina and Lisa Daniels, and soon became obsessed with the sport.

“I knew I wanted to get involved. I had previously lived in Auckland and the pool was too far from our house so mum promised that when we moved to Tauranga I could start.”

She joined the Tauranga club and started training two times a week.

“I remember from a young age begging to train more and more.”

By the time Eva finished her schooling at Tauranga Intermediate and then Tauranga Girls’ College, she was training a mix of mornings and nights, building up to between three and six hours a day, six days a week, depending on what events were coming up.

She also spent time working at Baywave as a birthday party host, and then at Teamline across the road, “so it was really easy to get to and from trainings”.

“I honestly feel like Baywave is my second home,” Eva said.

A big part of that is her Tauranga Artistic Swimming club “family”.

“It’s so accurate when they say it takes a village to raise a child. They have been that village for me and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Eva said.

“It’s easy to support an ‘Olympian’ but it’s the people that have been there all along that are the most important. I love my teammates and their families so much – I wish we could all be here in Paris swimming together.”

