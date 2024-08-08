Christchurch Boxer Kwahli Beauchamp Gets Second Knockout Win In Last Minute Fight In Thailand

19 year old from Christchurch Kwahli Beauchamp gets another knockout win in Thailand after taking a fight on short notice, winning against Chaowalit Choedram in Kwahli's second professional boxing fight.

Kwahli Beauchamp's international roadshow continues as he builds up his boxing career alongside his trainer, manager, and retired professional boxer, Nort Beauchamp. This was part of Nort's ultimate plan for Kwahli to get him ready for bigger professional fights and for the World Friendship Games held in Russia, which has been postponed to 2025.

While stationed in Thailand for these two fights, Kwahli has been fighting in the Elite Fight Club gym in Bangkok. A couple of days after his pro debut on July 21st, it was announced that Kwahli would get his second professional boxing fight while he was in Thailand under the Taweesin Laosuwanwat promotions, which has promoted over 50 boxing events.

Coming into the fight, Kwahli's opponent was much older, taller, and thinner. But Kwahli took the challenge on. In the first round, Kwahli was still feeling his rhythm, and it looked like he was still getting used to fighting a professional fight. But he was landing clean shots. In the second round, Kwahli took it up to another level, which gave him success when he knocked his opponent down. It did not take long for Kwahli to get a final shot, with the referee stepping in to end the fight.

Kwahli now improves his record with 2 - 0 - 0 (2 wins by KO), with both wins ending in the second round. This is an excellent start in a professional boxing career. You can see the fight on YouTube at:

https://www.youtube.com/live/QDasi34irGY?si=AOtxvyONCoMgK3-A&t=6359

What is next?

Nort Beauchamp is expected to promote his next professional boxing event sometime in the later part of the year, more likely to be November or December. It is expected that Khwahli will main event the boxing show and is more likely to take on an international opponent. More details to come in the coming months. In the mean time, you never know what will happen next, if Kwhali might take another last-minute fight while he stays in Thailand and Australia.

