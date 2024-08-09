Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Sunsetter Festival Returns With A New Venue!

Friday, 9 August 2024, 11:46 am
Press Release: Sunsetter Festival

Sunsetter Festival returns on Saturday January 18th 2025 with a new bespoke event experience and an exciting new venue, Windsor Reserve on Auckland’s Devonport Waterfront!

The team at Sunsetter have worked tirelessly to be able to secure this stunning seaside location for the event and we look forward to delivering a quality boutique festival in this beautiful space.

Sunsetter provides a superb collaboration of some of the best international and local acts, wineries and breweries, spirits and cocktails, popular eateries and food vendors, spectacular performers and more.

Expect a multi-sensory event that differs slightly from past Sunsetter Festivals and get ready for an occasion that delivers an offering and atmosphere like no other!

Tickets are limited due to our new venue's capacity and go on sale Thursday August 15th at 10am from www.sunsetterfestival.co.nz

The full details of the event including music, food, beverages and more will be announced in September so stay tuned.

