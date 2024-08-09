Flamingo Pier Release EP ‘Supro’

August 9, 2024 - Off the back of their disco-boogie track Mazunte, Kiwi trio Flamingo Pier have today released their EP, Supro.

Known for their annual three-day Waiheke festival of the same name, the group made up of Luke Walker (the DJ), Dom Jones and Brad Craig (the musical chops), have just wrapped up their first ever USA leg of their self titled world tour, joined by Jack Thirtle on trumpet and Isaac Chadderton on percussion.

Named ‘Local Dancefloor Legends’ by Rolling Stone, the band’s influences pour in from all genres and directions - some of note include Masters At Work, Khruangbin, Prince, LCD Soundsystem and Soulwax.

Following the success of their EP ‘Beneath The Neon’ (2023), their self-titled debut album (2021) and their latest single Mazunte, comes their brand new EP Supro. Already going down a treat in their live sets, the collection of four tracks that make up the EP are meant to be inspiring and uplifting.

“It’s about picking yourself back up and keeping on in-spite of life’s sometimes difficult challenges, or being the person that helps others through these times,” says Dom Jones.

Regularly drawing inspiration from their surroundings, it’s no surprise that the name of the EP ‘Supro’ was inspired by Dom’s guitar amp brand.

The EP is released on London-based independent record label Soundway Records.

“Simply put, England’s Soundway label equals quality” - Pitchfork

‘Supro’ is a result of a group who are firstly long-standing friends. Their collaboration process began in Hackney Wick, London, where they were all living in a warehouse together. From there, they formed the now annual new year's festival on Waiheke Island, appropriately named Flamingo Pier. Approaching it’s 10 year anniversary this year, it’ll span over two days within two weeks, on January 25th and February 8th.

The name ‘Flamingo Pier’ stemmed from the parties they used to throw when living in London, one which took place on a floating pontoon - much like a ‘pier’ - surrounded by neon flamingos. The multifaceted group are consistently either in music-making mode or festival curating mode, which they will be kicking right back into once they return to New Zealand to prepare for the New Year's season.

Flamingo Pier’s world tour and EP come off the back of a sold-out homecoming show in Auckland in July - and the passion for their craft shows no signs of slowing down - with the plan following this EP being to release a part two to form a 2-part album.

Their goal? “We’re trying to get to the point where we’re releasing consistently incredible music.”

Supro being crafted with this thought in mind, it’s safe to say audiences are in for a treat.

