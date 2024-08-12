The Wiggles Announce NZ Show!

Presented by More FM and The Breeze, in association with K.Y.A (Kind Young Adults), The Wiggles are set to headline New Zealand’s first-ever dedicated dance festival for toddlers!

The number one children’s entertainment group in the world will bring reimagined versions of their smash hits to this special SOUND SYSTEM DANCE PARTY show to Baypark Arena at Mount Maunganui on January 5, 2025.

Spark pre-sale starts at 7pm on Monday August 19. General on sale tickets are from 7pm Wednesday August 21 at www.kyaevents.co.nz

Australian phenomenon The Wiggles have toured the world for more than three decades delighting millions of fans across generations. Now original members, including John, Anthony and Tsehay are primed to introduce New Zealanders to their one-day SOUND SYSTEM DANCE PARTY, designed first and foremost for little ones (but of course, there’s always lots of room for ‘Hot Potato’-loving parents and siblings too).

An extravaganza like no other, the dance party will also feature DJ Dorothy, AKA everyone’s favourite, Dorothy the Dinosaur; Aussie sensation DJ Lenny Pearce and special guests still to be announced.

Currently on his sold-out tour across Australia, DJ Lenny is the producer behind The Wiggles’ SOUND SYSTEM: RAVE OF INNOCENCE album released earlier this year to massive fanfare. Packed with dancefloor ready remixes of The Wiggles’ biggest hits like ‘Monkey Dance’, ‘Hot Potato’, ‘Henry The Octopus’ and their new viral hit ‘Bouncing Balls’, the album hit #1 on Australia’s dance chart.

As a unique event never before witnessed in this part of the world, promoters are going all out to make The Wiggles’ SOUND SYSTEM DANCE PARTY an extra special day. They’re promising world class production and a festival site that’s bustling with fun for the whole family. Expect inflatable characters, a balloon drop, guest appearances from some much-loved children’s characters, photo opportunities and games in the outdoor village.

Promoter Mitch Lowe is better known for the creation of some of New Zealand’s biggest festival brands such as Bay Dreams, Mardi Gras and Soundsplash, but with the arrival of his daughter Kya, he has been inspired to set up a promotions company in her honour that caters to kids - this is how K.Y.A (Kind Young Adults) has been born.

"Bringing The Wiggles to my home town in celebration of my beautiful baby girl being born is such a dream,” says Mitch Lowe from K.Y.A. There is nothing that makes you happier than a smiling toddler, dancing, loving their life and I am proud we get to offer this experience to 5000 people here in Mount Maunganui.”

While the The Wiggles, DJ Dorothy and DJ Lenny Pearce - plus local support acts still to be announced – will have thousands of tiny tots busting moves on the dancefloor, there’s no age limit to joyously letting loose. “Make no mistake, this event is going to be fun for adults too. I’ve designed events for adults for 15 years and want to make sure this a night to remember for everyone involved.. So bring the family!” says Mr Lowe.

Originally formed in 1991, The Wiggles have enjoyed almost universal approval throughout their history, and their music has been played in pre-schools all over the world. They have earned multiple Gold, Platinum and double Platinum records; have sold 23 million DVDs and 7 million CDs; and have performed, on average, to one million people per year. The band has earned multiple APRA Awards, and they have been inducted into the Aria Hall Of Fame.

Having sold out arenas all over the globe, The Wiggles new SOUND SYSTEM show is a modern day extravaganza that will have you and your tiny dancers singing and bopping the day away!

© Scoop Media

