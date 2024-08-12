Tim Minchin Announces Host For NZ Show

Tim Minchin (Photo/Supplied)

Tim Minchin AM, acclaimed musician, writer, actor and comedian is touring across Australia and New Zealand in September and October. Conversation hosts of each show have just been announced, with Kim Hill set to interview Tim Minchin at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland, on Wednesday October 16

Wed Oct 16 - Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre - 7:30pm - Kim Hill

Hear Tim discuss his inimitable thoughts and advice on life, art, success, kindness, love and thriving in a meaningless universe. Drawing from his legendary university commencement addresses, Tim’s rallying cry for creativity, critical thinking, and compassion in our daily lives will touch the science-loving reality-romantic in all of us.

Tim Minchin is one of the most successful and recognisable Australians in the creative arts. He is globally recognised as the award-winning composer of music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day. Alongside his international success in musical theatre, Tim has created 7 albums, published four books (including You Don’t Have To Have A Dream), composed the title track for Netflix’s celebrated new drama Eric, appeared in television and on stage, in a variety of dramatic and comedic roles, and toured across Australia and internationally in a music/concert format. He is, without doubt, one of the most versatile and accomplished multidisciplinary artists of our time.

This live event is a unique opportunity for fans to hear Tim speak candidly as he reflects on his own life and how it’s never too late to put something beautiful out into the world.

