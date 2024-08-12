Love Food Hate Waste Urges Kiwis To Embrace Eating Leftovers To Reduce Food Waste And Save Money!

Roast chicken, last night’s rice, and wilted green vegetables are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of leftovers we throw into the bin every day.

According to Love Food Hate Waste NZ, over 12,901 tonnes of perfectly good-to-eat leftovers end up in the bins of households every year.

The organisation fighting food waste in Kiwi homes estimates that on average, this costs households in New Zealand around $1,500 per year in food bought but not eaten.

Helping Kiwis save money and food, Love Food Hate Waste NZ is launching a new campaign aiming to inspire Kiwis to cook with their leftovers while debunking common food myths that often put people off eating day-old kai.

“Throughout August, we’ll be releasing a raft of simple but versatile recipes to use up common leftovers such as meat, rice and vegetables,” says Juno Scott-Kelly, Love Food Hate Waste NZ Spokesperson.

“If you hate the idea of throwing away money, then becoming a leftover legend might just be the answer. From frittata to air fryer snacks such as potato skin chips there are many ways to turn languishing kai into something new and exciting for the whole family,” she adds.

With new Leftover Legend recipes released every Wednesday on Love Food Hate Waste NZ’s social media channels, the organisation hopes to inspire Kiwis to try something new in their kitchens.

“In addition to releasing recipes, we will also be debunking common myths around food safety and how to re-heat leftovers,” says Scott-Kelly.

“There is a common misconception that leftovers are harder to use up or unsafe to eat, and we hope that through education online we can dispel some of these influences and get Kiwis loving their leftovers again,” she adds.

The Leftover Legends initiative kicks off on the 12th of August 2024 and runs through to the 31st of August 2024.

© Scoop Media

