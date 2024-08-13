Briony Akle Appointed As Silver Ferns Specialist Coach

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Briony Akle will join the Silver Ferns management as a specialist coach for their upcoming international campaigns.

Focussing on attack as a specialist coach, Akle joins head coach Dame Noeline Taurua and assistant coach Debbie Fuller in the Silver Ferns setup.

She is currently the NSW Swifts coach in Australia’s Super Netball through to the end of 2026 and has led the club to three league Grand Final appearances, winning the title in 2019 and 2021.

Akle joined the Silver Ferns as a specialist coach at the start of the year as part of the management team at the Nations Cup in England in January.

The specialist role with the Ferns remains a part-time one which will not have an impact on her position with the NSW Swifts.

Akle will be part of the coaching team for the Ferns international schedule in next month’s Cadbury Netball Series starting with the Taini Jamison Trophy against England and the Constellation Cup against Australia in October.

Netball NZ Head of High-Performance Stephen Hotter said they were thrilled to be able to have the attacking specialist on board for the coming international series.

“We’ve worked with Briony earlier this year, so she already has an insight into our High-Performance environment with the Silver Ferns. She brings another eye to our programme and has a strong vision for elite athletes in the game,” he said.

Akle said she was excited about the opportunity to be part of the Silver Ferns coaching team.

“I travelled to the UK with the Ferns early this year it was an amazing experience to be a part of such a respected and successful international environment,” she said.

“Noeline is one of the greatest coaches to have ever been involved with our game and it will be a privilege to continue learning from her, and from Debbie too.

“As a coach I am a firm believer that the sharing of ideas and philosophies will always put you on the right path to success because it increases critical thinking by broadening your view of the game.

“There are some really massive international netball games coming up and I cannot wait to be a part of them.”

The Silver Ferns will meet the England Roses in the Cadbury Netball series with three Tests in New Zealand, starting 29 September, before taking on the Australian Diamonds in four Tests starting in Wellington on 20 October.

© Scoop Media

