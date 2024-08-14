Joy Orbison Release 'Flex Fm (Freddit)' Featuring Lil Yachty, Future & Playboy Carti Out Now Via XL Recordings

One of the hottest topics in dance music in recent years has been about the lack of bona-fide anthems; those certified, unifying tracks that transcend genres, audiences and even the artist who made them take on a life and energy of their own. Undeniably bucking that trend in 2024 is Joy Orbison's 'Flight FM'. Originally written while waiting for a ride to the Lost Village Festival in August 2023, and debuted that same night to a huge response, it was described by Resident Advisor as "the latest Joy O world-conquering anthem" among a host of accolades on its release. Since that big bang moment, 'Flight FM' has become bigger than its creator ever expected, it's now a song of the people.

Ubiquitous at clubs and festivals around the world in 2024 and even soundtracking the new Chelsea kit launch, 'Flight FM' has spawned dozens - if not hundreds - of unofficial edits from the likes of Dom Dolla, Charli xcx, and Disclosure, alongside a host of Soundcloud producers and DJs in a prime example of 2024 bootleg culture. Fred again.. steps up to crown them all with the official release of 'flex fm (freddit)' featuring Playboi Carti, Future and Lil Yachty, as London and Atlanta unite on the track which melds 'Flight FM' with Lil Yachty's 'Flex Up'. Described by Yachty himself as "like a thousand bees swarming", 'flex fm' (coincidentally also the name of Joy Orbison's favourite London radio station) was originally created by Fred to play at his The Lot Radio and Knockdown Center shows with Little Yachty and Overmono in New York to celebrate the release of their 'stayinit' collaboration in February. Since then, it's become a highlight moment of Fred’s sets around the world, most recently at his sold-out debut stadium show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in July.

Speaking about the track, Joy Orbison says: "This edit embodies to me that Flight FM almost isn’t my track anymore. It's become bigger than my part in it, it’s a song of the people. Fred’s edit has turned it into a stadium tune and really represents how the track has become something else, almost like a riddim. I love that this oddball piece of electronic music has become part of the culture and is now about to reach a whole new audience.”

