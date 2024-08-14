Rupaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars To Premiere August 16 On WOW Presents Plus

World of Wonder has ru-vealed the legendary cast for the first-ever RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS, which begins streaming exclusively in New Zealand on WOW Presents Plus on Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes.

Twelve fan favourites from around the world – including Kween Kong from Drag Race Down Under - will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The queens competing on the once in a lifetime global drag competition include Alyssa Edwards (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS), Athena Likis (“Drag Race Belgique”), Eva Le Queen (“Drag Race Philippines”), Gala Varo (“Drag Race México”), Kitty Scott-Claus (“RuPaul's Drag Race UK”), Kween Kong (“Drag Race Down Under”), Miranda Lebrão (“Drag Race Brasil”), Nehellenia(“Drag Race Italia”), Pythia (“Canada’s Drag Race”), Soa de Muse (“Drag Race France”), Tessa Testicle (“Drag Race Germany”), and Vanity Vain (“Drag Race Sverige”).

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS features RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul Charles leading the panel of judges, alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, as well as rotating stars from across the international franchise.

The first-ever Global All Stars season will include Adriana Lima, Ariadna Gutiérrez-Arévalo, Carson Kressley, Danna Paola, Dianne Brill, Graham Norton, Jasmine Tookes, Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo, Matt Rogers, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison as guest judges.

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” said eight-time Emmy® Award-winning Host and Executive Producer, RuPaul. “Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds.”

In celebration of the new series, MTV, home of the flagship “RuPaul’s Drag Race” series, and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out – an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund. To find out more and make a donation, look for the “Drag Saves the World'' QR code at the end of every episode.

The twelve queens competing on the once in a lifetime global drag competition RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS include:

Alyssa Edwards (United States)

Alyssa Edwards (Photo/Supplied)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5; RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 2.

Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality and a bold, grand and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa’s aim is on the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Athena Likis (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Belgique Season 1.

Athena Likis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique Season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Eva Le Queen (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Philippines Season 1.

Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Gala Varo (Mexico)

Gala Varo (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Mexico Season 1.

Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)

Kitty Scott-Claus (Photo/Supplied)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3.

Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3. Kitty's background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

Kween Kong (Australia)

Kween Kong (Photo/Supplied)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

Kween Kong from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Miranda Lebrão (Brazil)

Miranda Lebrão (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Brazil Season 1.

Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top 4 during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Nehellenia(Italy)

Nehellenia (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Italia Season 2.

Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Pythia (Canada)

Pythia (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Canada Season 2.

Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Soa de Muse (France)

Soa de Muse (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race France Season 1.

Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top 3 on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul's Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa's drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Tessa Testicle (Photo/Supplied)

Drag Race Germany Season 1.

Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa's drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul's Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Drag Race Sweden Season 1.

Vanity Vain (Photo/Supplied)

Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as "very rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs." Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.

Note: The RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS queen ru-veal launched exclusively on the RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel through a YouTube premiere. Following the launch, additional content, including Meet the Queens, will go live across the RuPaul’s Drag Race Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

Join the conversation by using #DragRace and #GlobalAllStars, and follow the official accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: GLOBAL ALL STARS is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly, Andrés Barragán, and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as Executive Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer, with Margaret Goodman as Executive in Charge.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

© Scoop Media

