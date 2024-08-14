Richard Harri Partners With Cure Kids To Support Child Health Initiatives

Richard Harri Kayaking Photographer (Photo/Supplied)

Richard Harri, renowned photographer and nature enthusiast, has announced a charitable collaboration with Cure Kids, a leading New Zealand charity dedicated to funding medical research to improve children's health.

As part of this collaboration, Richard Harri has donated a stunning photograph capturing the beauty of Browns Island at sunrise, featuring the island bathed in morning rays with glassy waves in the foreground. This photograph, a testament to New Zealand's natural splendour, which was auctioned off to support Cure Kids' initiatives at the annual charity dinner raising $530.

Brown Islands Sunrise (Photo/Supplied)

Throughout the month of August, Richard Harri will also donate 10% of all sales from his photography website, www.richardharri.co.nz, to Cure Kids. This initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for crucial research that addresses health challenges faced by children in New Zealand.

"Partnering with Cure Kids is an honour for me, as their dedication to improving children's health aligns closely with my values," said Richard Harri. "Through my photography, I aim to capture the beauty of our natural landscapes while contributing to meaningful causes that make a difference in our community."

Cure Kids CEO, Frances Soutter, expressed gratitude for Richard Harri's support, stating, "We are thrilled to have the support of Richard Harri and appreciate his commitment to our mission. His generous donation and ongoing support of Cure Kids will impact the lives of children and their families."

Richard Harri's photography showcases his deep connection to New Zealand's environment, with a portfolio that captures the essence of its coastal beauty and adventurous spirit. His work is celebrated both locally and internationally, with prints available in various formats including canvas, acrylic, and professionally framed options.

About Richard Harri: Richard Harri is an acclaimed photographer based in Auckland, New Zealand, known for his stunning images of the country's natural landscapes and seascapes. His passion for photography is matched by a commitment to supporting charitable causes that benefit the community.

About Cure Kids:

Cure Kids is New Zealand’s largest charitable funder of child health research committed to finding better treatments and preventative strategies for a wide range of serious child health conditions. Cure Kids has invested more than $65 million in New Zealand research since it formed over 50 years ago, which has helped to shape and vastly improve the way children who live with serious diseases and health conditions are diagnosed and treated. Cure Kids is currently funding around $10 million in child health research across 78 projects. Red Nose Day is their biggest annual fundraising campaign and makes a significant contribution to this work.

© Scoop Media

