Alison Moyet To Tour NZ With The 'Key Live 2025' World Tour

Today, TEG Live is proud to announce that Alison Moyet, will be embarking on her first New Zealand tour in 8 years, as part of her global tour ‘KEY Live 2025’. This tour will see the acclaimed singer-songwriter marking 40 years as a solo artist by delivering an eclectic, career-spanning set, showcasing the depth and breadth of her artistic creativity and songwriting.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday 21st May at Auckland’s Town Hall, then heads to Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on Saturday 24th May, before finishing her NZ leg of the global tour at Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on Monday 26th May.

Pre-sales begin from Monday 19th August at 1pm local time before the General Public On Sale from Wednesday 21st August at 2pm local time.

Alison says, “I remember the first time I came. This far from home with all so familiar. New Zealand abides soundly in my heart having welcomed me so readily from the outset. The prospect of returning now is beyond happy-making. Coming to play for those of you that have followed my progress is a thrill I cannot have imagined 40 years ago. How bonkers is that? Live is my favourite thing. Thrilled I get to be live with you again.”

Audiences are set to enjoy an evening of reworked material including fan favourites such as ‘All Cried Out’, deep cuts, and new tracks from her latest album ‘KEY’, including the recently-released ‘Such Small Ale’.

It’s been 40 years since Alison Moyet stepped out of Yazoo and fired up a solo career with her debut album ‘Alf’. That unmistakable voice - big enough to fill a stadium and yet intimate enough to make you feel as though she’s singing just for you - has taken her on quite a journey releasing 9 studio albums, and career highlights including three BRIT Awards and a Grammy nomination. To mark 40 years as a solo artist, Moyet is set to release her 10th studio album ‘Key’ on Oct 4.

Speaking of her new album Alison says “I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”

This will no doubt be an incredible tour and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to not miss out!

© Scoop Media

