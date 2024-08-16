Last King Of The Cross Returns To ThreeNow On 3 September

Friday 16 August 2024 – Last King of the Cross will return with a second season on ThreeNow on Tuesday 3 September. The fictional drama series, which follows the character of John Ibrahim (Lincoln Younes) on his mission to capture Oxford Street’s late-night empire, will air fast-tracked from Australia, with a double episode on 3 September, and episodes dropping weekly after.

Having fled to Ibiza to escape his past, John finally returns to Sydney – only to find it’s not quite how he left it. The two younger Ibrahim brothers, Fadi (Alex Kaan) and Michael (Dave Hoey) have grown up, while older brother Sam (Claude Jabbour) remains in prison – steadily growing a following as he attempts to establish his own Black Flags chapter.

With Kings Cross all but dead in the wake of the Royal Commission, John tails a group of colourful partygoers to Oxford Street – the seductive, ecstasy-fuelled new centre of Sydney nightlife. John wants in, but it’s not going to be easy. Nightclub owner Ray Kinnock (Naveen Andrews – Lost, The Dropout, The English Patient) employs every trick in his well-connected arsenal to challenge John’s crown, while Dean Taylor (Luke Arnold) and Benny Vasquez (Matuse) emerge as new threats.

With Senior Sergeant Elizabeth Doyle (Tess Haubrich) following John’s every move and his own brothers causing chaos, John’s separate worlds of business, family, and crime, will collide across a spectacular and explosive eight episodes.

Last King of the Cross (Season 2) premieres Tuesday 3 September on ThreeNow. Episodes drop weekly.

