Sell-out Drag Festival Aims To Educate And Entertain

Saturday, 17 August 2024, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Palmy Drag Fest

Palmy Drag Fest organiser Rhubarb Rouge performs at Palmy Drag Fest .Photographer Credit: Sam Millen 

The organiser of New Zealand’s biggest drag show is on a mission to demystify drag with the return of the five-day Palmy Drag Fest this October.

The festival, which is Aotearoa’s only festival dedicated to drag, will return for its fourth year in Palmerston North with more than 20 local, national and international Kings and Queens to slay the stage.

Organiser Henrique Beirao said that as more people learn about the festival, there is an increasing awareness and understanding of drag as an art form.

“We are proud to be an approachable, safe and recognisable part of the Rainbow community. The more people and organisations can get behind the truth of drag and what we represent then the harder it is for people to try and misrepresent our intentions, our special culture and the community we represent.

“We are performers and while some of our performances might be a little cheeky, it is no different to any other form of live theatre.”

Born from a desire to celebrate diversity in Palmy after a stint overseas performing as Rhubarb Rouge, Beirao says that the community support is overwhelming.

“The first three years of the festival completely sold out and we’ve been blown away by the support again this year. Our reputation has started to do the work for us and we’ve been approached by international Queens who have heard about the show and want to be a part of it.”

With a line-up that includes RuPaul Drag Race stars Hannah Conda and Kita Mean, the five-day festival includes a Rainbow Fair, Drag Bingo, Drag Brunch, the New Zealand premiere of Spankie Jackzon’s Drag Show, Drag Storytime: Sassy Adults Edition, and ends with the biggest Drag Show in New Zealand at the Regent Theatre, followed by dedicated Drag Fest after-party at Brew Union.

Beirao said that the Festival welcomes new people to the drag community every year.

“Drag is for everybody. If you are curious, come along! We have plenty of drag show virgins who become drag converts in the audience every year. We love an ally, and we have a huge crowd of allies that sing, dance and stand side-by-side with the Rainbow community at the Big Drag Show each year.”

Tickets are on sale now for all events in the festival, which takes place from 2 to 6 October 2024. For tickets and more information visit https://www.palmydrag.com/.

