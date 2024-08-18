The Fortress Lives Up To Its Name As The All Blacks Make History Securing 50 Games Unbeaten At Eden Park

17 August 2024

Tonight, the Eden Park Fortress lived up to its name, as the All Blacks secured their 50th consecutive unbeaten game at New Zealand’s national stadium. Despite the wet weather conditions, the team delivered a comprehensive performance, winning 42-10 against the Argentina Pumas.

"This is more than just a victory – it’s a milestone in global sports history”, said Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner. “No other team in the world can claim a 50-game unbeaten streak at their national stadium. Tonight, Eden Park’s status as the spiritual home of New Zealand rugby has been cemented, and the All Blacks have once again proven that Eden Park is a Fortress.”

Following the All Blacks’ loss last week in Wellington, there was speculation the unbeaten streak could be in danger. However, the Eden Park hoodoo continues for visiting teams, with no team beating the All Blacks at the ground since 1994.

Mr Sautner adds “Given the All Blacks remarkable record, it's clear Eden Park holds a special place in the hearts of players and fans. Rugby is an essential part of New Zealand and as a highly competitive sporting nation, we have high expectations for the All Blacks which is why it’s only natural that we’d want to continue building on the Eden Park legacy.

“We’re proud that this remarkable 30-year streak has played out on our hallowed turf, a ground that has been at the heart of New Zealand’s most memorable rugby moments – from the intensity of three Rugby World Cup wins right through to club final matches. We’re delighted that Eden Park has been the stage of so many unforgettable matches, with every match contributing to building an extraordinary legacy."

Mr. Sautner added, "Tonight's victory against Argentina marks another chapter in Eden Park's history. The atmosphere was electric, with fans fully aware they were witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. This milestone is a testament to the All Blacks' skill, determination, and the unique synergy they share with this hallowed ground."

As Eden Park continues to be a symbol of sporting excellence both nationally and globally, we look forward to hosting more historic moments and invite fans worldwide to be part of this enduring legacy.

