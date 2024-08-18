Lance Savali Joins Bree Tomasel As Co-host Of Celebrity Treasure Island

The reality juggernaut that is Celebrity Treasure Island premieres on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ next month, when season six makes its much-anticipated debut. Bree Tomasel returns to hosting duties, and welcomes a not-so-unfamiliar face to join her, CTI legend Lance Savali! Leshgo!

With Jayden Daniels committed to an exciting acting project, he’s handed the hosting reins over for this season, leaving Bree and Lance to put 18 new celebrity contestants through their paces as they embark on the challenge of a lifetime. Arguably one of the best contestants to ever play the game, Lance will have no problem relating to the celebrity castaways, but will he be able to behave himself?

Lance says, “I’m so excited to be co-hosting this season of Celebrity Treasure Island, and it’s an honour to share this experience with my beautiful friend, Bree. Everyone knows how I feel about CTI, it has a special place in my heart, and we all know it’s gonna be a good season if I’m there, haha!

“I've obviously been here twice before, on the other side, but I’m also loving the fact I get to go back to my hotel room, have a shower, eat food, not worry about what's happening tomorrow, who's going home, what Bree's going to say, and not get annoyed with anyone. Let’s do this, baby! Come onnnnn!!!!”

Lance first competed in Celebrity Treasure Island in 2021, where he fast became a fan-favourite due to his cheeky personality, scheming behaviour and pushing the rules to their limits! He made it to the final treasure hunt alongside Chris Parker and Edna Swart, but failed to walk away with the treasure. Lance then returned to the franchise in 2023 for Treasure Island: Fans V Faves, where he made it all the way to finale week, only to be eliminated alongside bestie Art Green. But lucky for us, he’s back!

“I'm so excited to be hosting this season alongside Lance. He’s such a likeable, charismatic dude, and we have similar personalities, so I knew we’d have heaps of fun along the way,” added Bree.

Set against the stunning new backdrop of Te Whanganui o Hei in the Coromandel, expect epic twists, scheming and laughter as a new batch of castaways embark on an adventure like no other.

The season six cast of Celebrity Treasure Island will be revealed next Sunday 25 August.

Celebrity Treasure Island, coming soon to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.

