Tongan Nailini Helu Retains South Pacific Title Against Hamiltons Tinta Smith

The rematch between Tongan-born New Zealander Nailini Helu and Maori Hamilton boxer Tinta Smith for the South Pacific (PBCNZ version) title ended in a repeat, with Helu winning by Split Decision.

It has been one whole year since Nailini Helu has been in the boxing ring, and it is becoming difficult for Helu to find fights in New Zealand. When Helu found out there was an opportunity for a rematch against Tinta Smith, Helu took the chance, especially taking the fight on less than a month's notice, which is pretty short notice in professional boxing.

At Te Rapa Racecourse on Saturday night, Nailini Helu took on Tinta Smith, defending Helu’s South Pacific (PBCNZ version) Super Middleweight title, which she won the vacant title back in August 2022 against Smith. The first fight in 2022 ended with Helu's hand being raised with a Majority Decision. But things have changed since their last fight.

Since their last fight, Smith has made history, becoming New Zealand's first women's cruiserweight champion. Smith has more experience, having taken on some tough opponents in New Zealand. Helu was last in the ring in August 2023 when she took on former World title Contender Desley Robinson for the WBA Oceania Middleweight title, which Helu lost by a close and controversial split decision.

Helu vs. Smith's fight was tough and close. It went the full eight rounds, ending with Nailini Helu raising her hand with a split decision win.

What's next for both women?

It is unknown what is next for Nailini Helu, but there is a lot of interest in her fighting in the future. There are now more boxers for her to fight than ever before. But a few names that would love to see her in the ring include a rematch with Alrie Meleisea, who is interested in returning to the ring after having a baby; Trish Vaka, who is retiring after this year; a rematch with Sarah Long, who has been on hiatus for some time. Some new names have yet to be thought of before, including Sequita Hemingway from Manawatu, the returning Cheyenne Whaanga and finally from Upper Hutt Maria Hunt.

As for Tinta Smith, she has a fight book, which will be televised on Sky Tv on the undercard of Lani Daniels's world title defence against the Nigerian Bolatito Oluwole. Smith will be taking on kickboxer Tiani Barlow. Smith plans to continue her amateur boxing career outside of professional boxing as the opportunity has come up to fight at the Australia Golden Gloves. Of course, the New Zealand national amateur championships in Christchurch will be held later this year.

