New Zealander Nicila Costello Becomes Two-division Australian Boxing Champion In Rematch

Nicila Costello at ABA Stadium Backstage on August 2022. Photo by Benjamin Watt

Hawarden, New Zealand born boxer Nicila Costello has become a two division Australian National boxing champion after knocking out her opponent in the first round in a rematch.

On Saturday night at the Mansfield Tavern in Queensland, Australia, Nicila Costello faced Sarah Watt in a rematch for the vacant Australian national Super Flyweight title. The two first met in the ring in November 2023, ending in a majority decision draw. This time, Costello got her revenge, as she did not need to take long to knock out her opponent, as she counted her opponent out 43 seconds into the first round.

Costello has stopped two of her opponents in the past, but this so far has been her fastest knockout yet with such a massive achievement as it can be a rarity to see in women's boxing.

She has won multiple titles in her boxing career so far, with Costello winning the Queensland state Super Flyweight title in 2021 and the Australian national Flyweight title in 2022. She attempted to win the Australian national Super Flyweight title in December 2021 but lost to Jasmine Parr. Now, over two and half years later, she has finally won the Australian National Super Flyweight title, becoming a two-division Australian Champion.

Costello has had a hard two years in boxing. She suffered a three-loss losing streak against some of Australasia's boxers, including now retired Michelle Preston and Mai Soliman, the rematch with Jasmine Parr, and a draw with Sarah Watt. Now that she has won, she can put her career back on track.

What is next for Costello?

Some epic fights are to be made between Australasia, including the New Zealander Holly McMath, who recently moved to Perth. The legendary Susie Ramadan has moved back to the Super Flyweight division. A catchweight fight could be on the cards if Costello wants another homecoming in New Zealand against Emma Nesbitt, which could lead to the first-ever New Zealand flyweight title.

One epic fight that would be amazing to watch is the newly-fought Fijian professional boxer Laite Nanovu. She might only have two losses to her name, both received by Emma Nesbitt, but don’t underestimate her. Laite Nanovu is a former professional rugby player who is highly skilled, a very tough fighter and extremely entertaining to watch. This would be another epic fight for Costello.

