Pacific Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Awarded To Teremoana Rapley

The Pacific Music Awards is thrilled to announce this year's Ministry for Pacific Peoples Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Teremoana Rapley.

Originally from Upper Hutt, Teremoana Rapley is an Auckland-based singer and songwriter whose music fuses reggae and rap – a trailblazing artist whose extraordinary contributions to Pacific music and culture in New Zealand have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Of Kiribati, Aitutaki, Rarotonga, Mangaia and Jamaican heritage, Teremoana Rapley - also known as Tere Veronica Rapley MNZM - has been a powerful force in the New Zealand music scene for over three decades.

Known for her self-identification as a Black Moana Sovereign Storyteller, Teremoana’s influence spans multiple roles as a Hip Hop artist, musician, television presenter, and producer. Her dynamic career has included significant contributions to iconic groups like Upper Hutt Posse and Moana and the Moahunters during the 1990s, where she was celebrated for her impactful rhymes and vocals.

In 1987, at the age of 14, Teremoana joined Upper Hutt Posse, becoming the only local-born female rapper in Aotearoa at the time. The group's music, which fuses reggae and rap, significantly shaped her political consciousness. By age 15, she was one of our foremost female rappers.

Later, she joined Moana and the Moahunters, with whom she won her first NZ Music Award. In 1995, Teremoana embarked on a solo career, performing around the globe Teremoana’s career extends beyond music. She has interviewed musicians for the magazine Selector and worked extensively in television, co-hosting the youth show Mai Time and directing for Māori Television.

She has simultaneously spent over 25-years producing both mainstream and indigenous television content; managed international and domestic entertainment tours; set up and operated a family screen-printing business; designed and delivered social change initiatives for both local and central government and, after raising her four sons, continues a 30+ year musical journey with her highly anticipated debut trilogy album, Daughter of a Housegirl, Cleaning House, and Daily Incantations.

In recognition of her services to music and television, Teremoana was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Her accolades further include being inducted into the Aotearoa Music Hall of Fame and receiving the Legacy Award with Upper Hutt Posse in 2018.

Additionally, she has twice been honoured with the Taite Music Prize for classic albums, first with Upper Hutt Posse in 2016 and later with the Moahunters in 2019. In April 2024, she was awarded the Independent Spirit Award.

Teremoana Rapley says, “As a creative I tend to not look back at what I have done. This recognition provides the opportunity to take a moment to appreciate the many people who have allowed me to be a part of their life, I am humbled and grateful.”

Pacific Music Awards Trust spokesperson Rev. Mua Strickson-Pua says “Teremoana Rapley is a true pioneer in Pacific music and culture. A Taonga, a treasure who humbly challenges, inspires and nurtures the spiritual, cultural, and political development of Pasifika people hence all people. Her music is about Alofa Aroha Aloha for our family of humanity our Ngati Human Tribe thus Tu’ufa’atasi Kotahitanga unity and peace.

“Her unwavering commitment to her art and community has made a profound impact, and we are honoured to recognise her contributions with this Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey is a testament to the power of music and storytelling in shaping and preserving our cultural identity."

This year, the Pacific Music Awards are excited to announce that the 2024 awards will feature performances by finalists: Josh Tatofi, Shepherds Reign, Olivia Foa’i, Diggy Dupé, Junior Soqeta and Unity Pacific.

There will also be a live tribute for the recipient of the Ministry for Pacific Peoples Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and special performances to honour the 20-year celebration of the awards.

The Pacific Music Awards will take place at the 20th anniversary event on Thursday August 29th, at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau.

Tickets for the 2024 Pacific Music Awards are available for purchase through Eventfinda. The 2024 Pacific Music Awards will be available via live stream on the night, screened by Tagata Pasifika on TP+ (tpplus.co.nz) The Tagata Pasifika highlights show will first screen on TVNZ1 at 9.30am on Saturday 7 September.

For more information: https://www.pacificmusicawards.org.nz/

About the Pacific Music Awards

In 2004 the Pacific Music Awards Committee (PMAC) was formed to realise a vision and the inaugural Pacific Music Awards debuted at Pasifika Festival in March 2005. Encouraged by the success of the awards the PMAC set about developing an annual event as a significant highlight of the New Zealand music industry calendar. The awards committee formed a Charitable Trust to organise and host the awards and are driven by a simple core objective: to create and manage an event that acknowledges the success of Pacific artists, celebrates and promotes excellence in Pacific music and encourages young Pacific musicians to aspire to a higher level of achievement.

