SCRUB-A-DUB: TIM BRAY THEATRE COMPANY BRINGS JOY COWLEY’S MRS WISHY-WASHY TO THE STAGE

(Photo/Supplied)

Tim Bray Theatre Company presents

Mrs Wishy-Washy

By Joy Cowley

Adapted for the stage by Tim Bray

Songs by Christine White

Returning with a beloved audience favourite, Tim Bray Theatre Company are set to bring Joy Cowley’s Mrs Wishy-Washy to life on stage once more, in a fantastically funny farmyard adventure playing at the PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna from 21 September – 12 October and at Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau from 15 – 18 October.

“Oh, lovely mud!” exclaim Mrs Wishy-Washy’s farm animals Cow, Duck, and Pig. While the animals just love getting mucky, Mrs Wishy-Washy is determined to keep them spotless for the Big Farm Fair.

Audiences will be treated to comical chaos as Mrs Wishy-Washy attempts to give her muddy animal buddies a good scrub. This tale teaches valuable lessons about determination, friendship and the consequences of one’s actions, while offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy some good, clean, laugh-out loud fun.

Tim Bray Theatre Company continue their love of New Zealand children’s book author Joy Cowley, with previous successful productions of her stories Greedy Cat and Snake and Lizard in their repertoire. The company first staged Mrs Wishy-Washy in 2013 and are now bringing it back to audiences for the first time since 2017.

“Joy Cowley is internationally recognised as a superlative writer for children. Her Mrs Wishy-Washy series has sold millions of copies around the world and the books have been a bedrock of early reading helping countless numbers of children to learn to read. In this show I have woven fifteen of these iconic New Zealand books into one show. With songs by Christine White, a fabulous set design, as well as fun costumes, lighting and clever makeup, it will be a show that is funny and hugely entertaining for three to eight year olds.” says Tim Bray, QSM.

Getting stuck in the mud are newcomers to Tim Bray Theatre Company Clare Adams and Max Cumberpatch, as well as returning stars Verity George, Rebecca Ansell, Kat Glass, Kazim Khan, and Grant Zent who all starred in the company’s production of The Great Piratical Rumbustification earlier this year, and Carolyn Lamonde (The Santa Claus Show ‘22, The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch).

“Mrs Wishy-Washy is more than just a comfortable hour-long dalliance in the theatre. It is a fine addition to children’s theatre repertoire and it does Joy Cowley proud on every level.” – Lexie Matheson, Theatreview

Tim Bray Theatre Company is committed to making their shows accessible and inclusive for everyone. For this season of Mrs Wishy-Washy the company will have Sensory Relaxed, NZSL interpreted, and Audio Described performances available for audiences to enjoy.

