Tickets Go On Sale For A-Leagues’ Unite Round 2024/25

Full season club members go free to their club’s double-headers.

Kick off times confirmed for Unite Round 2024/25 fixtures.

10% discount available to club members for additional tickets.

Tickets are set to go on sale today for the A-Leagues’ Unite Round 2024/25 as excitement continues to build towards the ‘ultimate away day’.

The best football talent from across the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women, will descend on Sydney across the weekend of 22-24 November, 2024.

The harbour city will host all 12 Liberty A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches across two distinct hubs, with a football feast for the family at Leichhardt Oval, while Allianz Stadium is set to create one of the most unique atmospheres in Australian sport.

Grassroots activity will also take place across Unite Round 2024/25, with the Girls Unite Gala Days returning to Leichhardt Oval, along with grassroots activities in the Moore Park area close to Allianz Stadium.

In an added boost, all Full Season Club Members can access a free ticket to their club’s Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women double-header matches.

Full Season Club Members can redeem their complimentary ticket from Thursday 22 August at 3:00pm AEST via Ticketek, while tickets for Full Season Reserved Seat Sydney FC members wishing to redeem their same seat tickets for the Sydney Derby will have access starting today at 4:00pm AEST Tuesday 20 August, until 12:00pm AEST Thursday 22 August.

Full Season Club Members can also access a 10% discount for other Unite Round matches and additional tickets to their club’s double-header when tickets go on sale on Thursday 22 August. Tickets for Unite Round 2024/25 for the General Public will go on sale at 4:00pm AEST on Thursday, 29 August.

All tickets give fans access to the double-header match on that day at the venue, with the ticket prices for all Liberty A-League Women Unite Round 2024/25 matches starting from $30 for adults, $10 Juniors and $60 for a family. Ticket prices for Isuzu UTE A-League Men Unite Round 2024/25 matches on the Friday and Sunday start from $30 for adults, $15 Juniors and $75 for a family.

While ticket prices for the Isuzu UTE A-League Men Unite Round 2024/25 Saturday fixtures, which includes the electric Sydney Derby, start from $40 for adults, $25 Juniors and $105 for a family.

This A-Leagues event is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. For more information on the A-Leagues’ Unite Round 2024/25 head to the landing page for details on tickets, fixtures, accommodation and more.

Notes

Tickets on sale timeline:

Full Season Sydney FC Reserved Seat Members: 4:00pm AEST, Tuesday 20 August - 12:00pm AEST, Thursday 22 August

Full Season Club Members on sale: 3pm AEST, Thursday 22 August

General Public on sale: 4:00pm AEST, Thursday 29 August

