Axe-Cited Kiwi Axe-women Returns To World Stage

(Photo/Supplied)

Queensland-based Kiwi, Anne Paterson, is heading into her second tilt at a world title this weekend at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® International Women’s Cup in Germany, hoping to go one… two… or even three places better than her fourth placing last year.

Paterson made the cut for her follow-up appearance on the world stage (where last year she became NZ’s first axe-women to represent Aotearoa internationally) after winning the NZ STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® Championships earlier this year.

“I was pleased to finish third in the Underhand Chop discipline on my first appearance at a world event in 2023, but couldn’t quite make the podium in the overall results.

“I’ve been wanting to represent New Zealand on the world stage ever since I was old enough to play sports, so I’m very excited to earn a second opportunity to do so in wood-chopping and super motivated to make that podium,” says Paterson.

The Europe-based event represents only the third time an official international women’s competition has been held - allowing New Zealand to send its national champ off to successive world title events.

“It’s great that Stihl Timbersports has created a pathway for axe-women on the international stage. With the growth of women’s wood chopping around the world, it’s finally earned its place with the big boys,” smiles Paterson.

The 32 year old who hails from Greymouth, left the West Coast for the Gold Coast eight years ago where she continued her passion for wood chopping, becoming one of Australia’s top axe-woman in the highly competitive circuit across the Tasman, winning several state and regional titles.

The International Women’s Cup in Klingenthal, Germany this Sunday evening (NZ Time) brings together a world class field of logger sportswomen from North America, Australasia and Europe to compete across three disciplines: Stock Saw, Single Buck and Underhand Chop. Click here for list of competitors

