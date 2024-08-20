Blockbuster Exhibition The Art Of Banksy Is Coming To Wellington!

The Art of Banksy - the major exhibition which has brought Banksy’s era defining works to over 1.5 million visitors in 18 cities across the globe, is coming to Wellington this summer direct from London, UK where this collection has been on display for the last two years. The exhibition will be hosted at Wellington's newest purpose-built convention and exhibition centre, Tākina, and will run from November 28, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

With Wellington's vibrant street art scene, a thriving hub for creativity, and hailed as the cultural capital of Aotearoa New Zealand, The Art of Banksy exhibit is a perfect fit for its next stop on the global tour.

As the world’s largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy art showcasing more than 150 pieces including prints, canvases, unique works and fascinating ephemera presented in its new 1,300 sqm Wellington home.

Artworks will include the global exclusive of the first Flower Thrower. Now one of Banksy’s most iconic artworks, Flower Thrower first came to global attention in 2003 when it appeared as a mural in the West Bank, Palestine, as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity and resistance making the artwork more important now than ever before. However, Banksy had already created an initial artwork in 1997, depicting a man throwing a bunch of flowers, as a Valentine’s Day gift for his then girlfriend.

The origins of the Flower Thrower image and testimonial video interview with Leonie Laws, Banksy’s former girlfriend, will accompany the artwork and shine a whole new light on this work and the artist.

Further amplifying Banksy’s evergreen positioning within the political Zeitgeist the exhibition will give unique insight into the artist’s Walled Off Hotel – a 9 room hotel created by Banksy in Bethlehem just metres away from the Israeli West Bank Wall which boasts “the worst view in the world”.

Michel Boersma, curator and producer of the exhibit said: “Following a hugely successful 18 city global tour and two years in London, UK, we’re very excited to bring this larger-than-ever collection to Wellington. Over the last 8 years we have been working with collectors in expanding the collection which we are able to display, from 70 in Auckland in 2018 to over 150 authenticated and genuine works, no replicas – the real deal. I am particularly proud that trusted associates of Banksy, for example Ben Eine, have been willing to contribute to the exhibit with their privately held works, gifts and hand drawn sketches and video testimonials. This way The Art of Banksy is able to lift the veil on how some of the iconic Banksy works were created and reveals some of the secret stunts they got up to.”

Tricia and Stewart Macpherson of Stetson Group, presenters of the exhibition said: “We are so very excited that this exhibition of Banksy works is now coming to our hometown of Wellington. It’ll be presented at the beautiful new Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre. We’re really enjoying working with WellingtonNZ and Wellington City Council as well as several sponsors, everyone has been highly motivated and excited to bring this exhibition to our city. We’re also particularly thrilled that we can offer free tickets to children under 12 who come along with an adult, and learn that art comes in all forms.”

Wellington City Mayor Tory Whanau is excited about the critically acclaimed blockbuster exhibition coming to Tākina Convention & Exhibition Centre. “It’s exciting to have the world’s largest exhibition with works from the world-renowned political artist Banksy here in Pōneke, the heart of Aotearoa’s democracy.”

Visitors at The Art of Banksy can expect to see the seminal artworks that brought the infamously anonymous artist international notoriety such as Girl With Balloon in four different colour variations, including the rare Gold Edition. Banksy fans can also see unique personalised gift prints created for friends, associates and lovers. The exhibition also focuses on Banksy’s Dismaland and recent artworks acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Art of Banksy is an unmissable show for anyone who wants to learn more about one of the world’s most important current artists and what their work reveals today; the power of art to affect social change, inspire the public and lay bare the undercurrents of social issues.

The Art of Banksy is not curated or authorised by the artist and only displays authenticated art sold or gifted by the Artist, no replicas or art removed from the street.

www.theartofbanksy.nz

Notes:

The Art of Banksy is curated by Michel Boersma, produced by GTP Exhibitions Ltd and presented by Tricia and Stewart Macpherson of Stetson Group.

Exhibition: The Art of Banksy

Location: Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre,

50 Cable Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Ticketing: On sale from 8am 20 August via www.iticket.co.nz

Earlybird tickets $39 per person + booking fee, kids under 12 go free

Website: www.theartofbanksy.nz

Instagram: @artofbanksywlg

Facebook: @artofbanksywlg

GTP EXHIBITIONS Ltd – Producer The Art of Banksy

GTP Exhibitions Ltd is a subsidiary of GTP Entertainment Ltd, a boutique production company based in London which was founded in 2019 by Michel Boersma.

Michel is an award winning producer with over 25 years of experience in the creation, production and general management of live entertainment and exhibitions.

GTP’s The Art of Banksy was previously presented in Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto (2018 & 2024), Miami, Gothenburg, Sydney, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Washington DC, Manchester, London (Covent Garden, Regent Street, Soho) and opens November 2024 in Wellington and Vancouver.

Besides The Art of Banksy, GTP Exhibitions is proud to be working with the National Portrait Gallery (UK) on the international tour booking of its Love Stories and In Search Of The Author exhibitions.

www.gtp-entertainment.com

The Stetson Group - Presenter The Art of Banksy

The Stetson Group was launched in 1973 by founders Tricia and Stewart Macpherson with a goal to bring and manage the best shows on stage. The Group has produced and presented shows not only in New Zealand, but also in Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, the UK and the US.

They have toured hundreds of artists, including The Art of Banksy in Auckland in 2018, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Live on Stage, Michelangelo - A Different View, Spandau Ballet and many, many more over the years.

With their dedication to arts and culture and a love of putting on a spectacular show, their reputation has travelled afar. Both Tricia and Stewart are excited to work with Michel and GTP Exhibitions to bring this exclusive exhibition to Wellington.

www.stetsongroup.com

