Rhythm And Vines Turns Up The Heat With First Drop Of Acts Coming To Gisborne

New Year’s in Gisborne just got a whole lot hotter with the first announcement of acts heading to the most isolated region of the country. Headliners heading to Gisborne for the final four days of 2024 include NYC rapper ICE SPICE, UK garage and house producer SAMMY VIRJI, Italian electronic supergroup MEDUZA, British electronic producers KOVEN and the return of American record producer RL GRIME. Local festival favourites include the return of SIR DAVE DOBBYN, SACHI, hometown hero MESSIE and debut performance from the award winning CORRELLA.

The first release of acts includes:

ICE SPICE, SAMMY VIRJI, LUUDE, RL GRIME, KOVEN, MEDUZA, BADGER, CHARLOTTE PLANK, CORRELLA, GIRLS DON'T SYNC, HANNAH LAING, JOY (ANONYMOUS) [LIVE], JYOTY, OPPIDAN, PANJABI MC, SACHI, ANAÏS, BUSHBABY, CASSIE HENDERSON, CASUAL HEALING, D.O.D, DADA JONES, ELIPSA, FISH56OCTAGON, FREDRICK, GRAFIX, KLP, LENS, MESSIE, PIRAPUS, ROVA, SUBSONIC, UNGLUED, BECCIE B, CARU, CIKO, FRANKIE VENTER, HATRICK, HYAN, JESS RHODES, MINCY, VITAMIN COS & returning to Waiohika Estate SIR DAVE DOBBYN

ICE SPICE is an American rapper from the Bronx, New York City. She began her musical career in 2021 while studying in college after meeting producer RiotUSA. Described as a "breakout star" and "rap's new princess," she has won numerous awards, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, the People's Choice Award for New Artist of the Year, and the Impact Award from the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. She has also received four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. Her debut performance at Rhythm and Vines will be a NZ exclusive.

The Don of UK Garage SAMMY VIRJI is back for his second appearance at R&V, this time gracing a headline slot on the legendary One NZ Vines stage. The London-born artist has been responsible for some of the very finest UK garage and bass house rhythms of recent times. Over the years, there has been an abundance of household Virji tracks that hold great weight within the scene including 'Daga Da', 'Find My Way Home', 'Never Let You Go', and 'Shella Verse'. Already a household name prior to 2024, Sammy Virji has gone from strength to strength this year, releasing hit after hit and headlining every major dance festival across Europe and US tours to boot.

Australian superstar LUUDE is back across the ditch, bringing his signature euphoric summer sound to the hills of Waiohika. From a breakout 2021 which included, “Down Under” and “Big City Life”, to the more recent “Oh My” and “TMO”, Luude has been churning out banger after banger and proving that the cream always rises to the top. Other headline performances include Italian powerhouses MEDUZA, British producers KOVEN, and US Producer and King of trap and all things bass RL GRIME. A unique array of tastemakers include JYOTY, JOY (ANONYMOUS) [LIVE], and the dressing gown-wearing viral DJ sensation FISH56OCTAGON.

In news that will be celebrated, iconic kiwi legend SIR “RAVING” DAVE DOBBYN will make his return to Waiohika, providing his world-famous-in-NZ sing-alongs on the infamous Love You Bro Hill. Fresh off a gold medal sized haul of Tui’s at the latest Aotearoa Music Awards, CORRELLA will make their R&V debut. Things have grown exponentially for MESSIE in the past 12 months, from DJ’ing at the R&V’s campground pre-party (Waiohika Warmup) in 2023, through to representing NZ at Glastonbury, stay tuned for exciting updates as the hometown hero returns to Gisborne with her posse of talented friends such as JOY (ANONYMOUS), CARU and more. Adding to the stacked kiwi line up representing Team NZ will be festival favourites SACHI, CASSIE HENDERSON, and up-and-coming popstar FRANKIE VENTER to name a few.

Drum and Bass will always find a home at Rhythm, with a British invasion featuring KOVEN, GRAFIX, SUBSONIC and LENS along with breakout DJ and vocalist’s CHARLOTTE PLANK and DADA JONES. Kiwi DNB allstars are well represented in ELIPSA, PIRAPUS, and ROVA.

With close to 100 acts tipped to perform at Rhythm and Vines, the first release certainly gives festival fans a mouth watering taste of what is to come. Drink lots of water because this New Year is going to be spicy!

FESTIVAL PASSES ONSALE NOW

Tickets are now onsale for Rhythm and Vines from rhythmandvines.co.nz

Tickets went onsale for Rhythm and Vines back in January, rewarding those who purchased early with earlybird pricing.

FESTIVAL PRICING + ACCOMMODATION

Rhythm and Vines continues to be the most economic, value for money live entertainment experience in New Zealand.

A 3 Day GA Festival pass is priced at $390.80 (inc fees), working out at $130 per day of the festival.

Camping passes start from an additional $120+bf for 4 nights camping ($30 per night of camping).

Vintage Club VIP passes provide an elevated festival experience, including premium facilities, express lanes, cocktail bars, viewing platforms and MUMM champagne. People can also join the waitlist for the return of the Afterglow vVIP area.

Premium Accommodation options include Glamping, Prem-Tents, along with limited offsite Hotel and Motel accommodation options.



AWARD-WINNING BOOKATENT SAVES 25% OF SINGLE USE TENTS ENDING UP IN LANDFILL

Rhythm and Vines continues to fight the battle against single use tents entering the festival. To secure your space in New Zealand’s largest campground, attendees will be required to purchase a Bookatent pre-setup tent package. People who purchase the Bookatent packages simply turn up to the festival with their tent already pre-setup and ready to party. The festival will then pack down and clear the tents, re-using at future festivals and events in New Zealand. 25% of the tents at Rhythm and Vines are Bookatent, providing a quarter reduction in single use tents ending up at landfill. Read more

ABOUT RHYTHM AND VINES

Since 2003, over 350,000 Kiwis and international travellers have unlocked their rite of passage - the journey that is Rhythm and Vines.

Held each year at the stunning Waiohika Estate, on the East Coast of New Zealand, in the beautiful township of Tairāwhiti |Gisborne. Be one of the first in the world to welcome the first sunrise at one of the world's premier music festivals. The award winning music festival opens up to campers from December 28, with the festival officially kicking off on December 29, through to the first sunrise on January 1.

This will be the 22nd edition of Rhythm and Vines.

The festival successfully raised $31,000 for the Gisborne Mayoral Relief Fund and will continue to focus it’s fundraising efforts to support the festival’s home town. In the years prior to the Gisborne floods, Rhythm and Vines successfully raised over $62,500 for Lifeline.

Full lineup and ticketing information available at rhythmandvines.co.nz

FESTIVAL PARTNERS

Rhythm and Vines 2024 partners include ONE NEW ZEALAND, BOOSTER SAVVY, GEORGE FM, G.H. MUMM, JAMESON, MALIBU RUM, PALS, RED BULL, STEINLAGER and ZEFFER.

