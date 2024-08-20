Greer Sinclair Returns To Stars For 2025

19 August, 2024

Greer Sinclair is heading back to where her ANZ Premiership career began, after signing with the Stars for the 2025 season.

The energetic midcourter has spent the past two seasons with the Tactix, after earning her first full-time contract with the Christchurch based outfit.

Sinclair made her ANZ Premiership debut as a training-partner with the Stars in 2021 and is excited to don the purple dress again.

“I think everything happens for a reason and going down to Christchurch definitely made me a better person and player. I’ve grown in so many different areas, I was the fittest and strongest I’ve been and had great coaches and players around me. I loved my time with the Tactix and am ready to take all of that back home and look forward to wearing purple again.” Sinclair said.

Sinclair made 16 appearances for the Tactix throughout the 2024 season and is at home wearing the wing defence bib, but capable of covering many different positions across the court.

She says having so many accomplished defenders around her made a big difference in progressing her game at the Tactix.

“Being surrounded by the likes of Jane Watson and Karin Burger was awesome. Their defensive knowledge on court is great, so I’ve been soaking that up constantly and having Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit as an assistant coach was amazing, as she reads the game so beautifully. Sinclair explained.

“I’ve learnt to grow my wing defence game and also began my journey as a centre too and really enjoyed it, I like attacking, so you never know where that could go.”

For Sinclair, the South Auckland area is a big part of her identity and family is at the forefront of everything she does.

Being back home and reconnecting with those who make up the Stars whānau, is something incredibly important to Sinclair as she takes the next step in her netball journey.

“I love what the Stars represent as a team for the community of South Auckland. We’re so community based and culturally accepting, so I’m really excited to be amongst that and give back. I started at Waiuku Netball Centre, so being able to go out there and visiting them and taking some coaching sessions will be special.”

