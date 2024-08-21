Otago Polytechnic Has Multiple Finalists In The Best Awards

With ten finalists in the Designers Institute of New Zealand Best Design Awards 2024, Otago Polytechnic is featuring strongly once again.

The finalists were announced recently and include five from the School of Architecture and five from the School of Design. These schools both sit within Te Maru Pumanawa I College of Creative Practice and Enterprise at Otago Polytechnic.

School of Architecture finalists

Finalists come from both our three-year Bachelor of Architectural Studies (Architectural Technology) or (Interior Architecture) and our two-year Master of Architecture (Professional). Images may be used from the Best Awards website for our Architecture entries.

1. Nicolas Sharp: Terroir Unearthed

Terroir Unearthed creates a boutique winery in Bannockburn. The design looks at how the natural and man-made landscape shape the spaces for viticultural production.

https://bestawards.co.nz/spatial/student-academic-spatial/dunedin-school-of-architecture/terroir-unearthed/

2. Georgia Pope: Ephemeral Vines

Ephemeral Vines considers the temporal nature of wine growing and making. Georgia’s design uses scaffolding to create highly reactive spaces that accommodate all winemaking functions as well as additional community functions that make the most of the destination.

https://bestawards.co.nz/spatial/student-academic-spatial/dunedin-school-of-architecture/ephemeral-vines/

3. Omea Hall: Coronet Peak Spa

Omea’s design is for a spa facility on Queenstown's Coronet Peak. The project is appropriately nestled into the side of the mountain right beside the top chairlift on the ski field with the peak directly above. The aim for this design was to create a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

https://bestawards.co.nz/spatial/student-academic-spatial/dunedin-school-of-architecture/coronet-peak-spa/

4. Eden Yon-Rose: The intermission

Eden has designed a transformative vision for 260 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, where design converges to satisfy two intrinsic human desires: the yearning for a profound connection with nature and the essence of interpersonal relationships. Amidst the towering high rises of the cityscape, this adaptive re-use initiative embraces the challenge of blending nature's embrace seamlessly into the urban fabric.

https://bestawards.co.nz/spatial/student-academic-spatial/dunedin-school-of-architecture/the-intermission/

5. Oliver Mammitzsch: Street to Eat

Street to Eat considers an urban farm, community kitchen, and open mic venue. The project poses a response to the high demand for community meals in Ōtepoti Dunedin, at an urban scale, and reduces dependency on the increasing prices set by conventional food supply through the incorporation of a hydroponics farm. Supplementary to the farm and community kitchen, covered outdoor performance spaces provide patrons unrestricted access to the joy of live entertainment, establishing Street to Eat as a community hub within the CBD.

https://bestawards.co.nz/spatial/student-academic-spatial/dunedin-school-of-architecture/street-to-eat/

School of Design finalists

Finalists come from our three-year Bachelor of Design (Communication). Images may be used from the Best Awards website for our Communication Design entries.

1. Justina King: The Little Herbal Handbook

Finalist Student & Academic Graphics

Justina has created a colourful illustrated book that describes the medicinal uses of different herbs. The client is a naturopath who wanted a fun and engaging book for her existing clients and to introduce new people to the concepts behind plant-based healing. The book is created to be accessible to those with no prior knowledge, and the target audience is 18 to 40-year-olds.

https://bestawards.co.nz/graphic/student-academic-graphics/otago-polytechnic-te-pukenga-2/the-little-herbal-handbook/

2. Evie Noad: Living Campus seed library packaging

Finalist Student & Academic Graphics

Otago Polytechnic’s Living Campus wanted packaging to display a seed library in the Hub so that people could purchase seeds on a pay-what-you-can basis. Evie has designed seven species-specific seed packets, with the clever design feature of the packaging being convertible into a postcard once the seeds are removed. Sustainability is at the centre of this collaborative effort.

https://bestawards.co.nz/graphic/student-academic-graphics/otago-polytechnic-te-pukenga-2/living-campus-seed-library-packaging/

3. Ryan Dombrovski: H2YO spec advertisement

Finalist Student Moving Image

Ryan has produced a spec commercial for H2YO, a premixed alcoholic drink. The ad is a humorous take on the tagline "The beverage for any occasion," featuring two masked men in a getaway vehicle, where the passenger pauses to take a sip.

https://bestawards.co.nz/moving-image/student-moving-image/otago-polytechnic-te-pukenga-2/h2yo-spec-advertisment/

4. Otago Polytechnic I Te Pūkenga Midwinter Carnival animation team: Dunedin Midwinter Carnival Animation

Finalist Student Moving Image

A team from Otago Polytechnic created mapped motion graphics to project onto a building during the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival. The theme of the immersive event was "The Enchanted Forest," and the team developed a 10-minute animation loop using a combination of watercolours, live action macro footage, manual rotoscoping and digital animation techniques. The goal was to create the sensation of an animated storybook accompanied by a soundscape.

https://bestawards.co.nz/moving-image/student-moving-image/otago-polytechnic-te-pukenga-2/dunedin-midwinter-carnival-animation/

5. Ella Smillie: Figment music video

Finalist Student Moving Image

Ellie created an atmospheric black and white music video for the Alpaca Brothers, a band on the Flying Nun Records label. The video combines live action with animated elements, responding to the song’s refrain "I am a figment of my own imagination."

https://bestawards.co.nz/moving-image/student-moving-image/otago-polytechnic-te-pukenga-2/figment-music-video/

You can find more information and images on the Best Awards website: https://bestawards.co.nz/

The awards event will be held on Friday 11 October, from 6.30pm-1.00am.

© Scoop Media

