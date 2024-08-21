NZTrio Present A Powerful And Emotional Performance With Triptych 3: Untamed Hope

The celebrated NZTrio are set to present the final instalment of their 2024 series with Triptych 3: Untamed Hope, traversing to the far reaches of the country with 13 performances taking place everywhere from Tāmaki Makaurau, to Motueka and Arrowtown, kicking off from 10 October.

NZTrio, composed of Somi Kim (piano), Ashley Brown (cello) and Amalia Hall (violin), are renowned for their eclectic repertoire, outstanding talent and warm kiwi stage presence.

“The past 5 months have been a whirlwind adventure for our new whānau of three. We are absolutely in love with our daughter and enjoying discovering the world again through her lens. Going back to full-time performing is going to be a big and emotional adjustment, but I am looking forward to making music again as I know this will make me a happier and better mother for Aria.” says Somi Kim.

NZTrio continue their strong commitment to helping Aotearoa based composers thrive by presenting new and exciting works, including a new piece by Eva Bedggood set to be performed as part of Untamed Hope, commissioned especially for this programme by Christopher’s Classics.

NZTrio begin Untamed Hope in 19th Century Germany with Fanny Mendelssohn’s ‘Trio in D minor’, a magnificent work by the renowned German composer. With melodies that soar and emotions that run deep, this piece offers a glimpse into the turbulent emotional landscape of its creator. Next, they venture into the contemporary realm with the power and subtlety of Joan Tower’s ‘Trio Cavany’. NZTrio proudly present a new work by kiwi composer Eva Bedggood, offering a fresh perspective and intrinsically relevant voice. This musical odyssey concludes with Ethel Smyth’s impassioned piano trio, a powerful and evocative composition that showcases the depth of emotions and creative brilliance of the British composer at the beginning of her career.

Untamed Hope marks the final performances for NZTrio’s successful 2024 series, Triptych, which explored and celebrated discovery, curiosity, reflection, and pure joy.

