Silver Ferns Squad And Development Squad Announced

Two new faces have been called into the Silver Ferns Squad while another two former Ferns have earned a recall.

The national selectors and Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua have confirmed a Silver Ferns Squad of 16, with two spots still open, while a 10-strong Silver Ferns Development Squad has also been named.

Claire O’Brien, after a standout season with Magic in the ANZ Premiership, earns her first call up to the national squad as does Grand Finalist and Pulse defender Parris Mason while new Steel midcourter Kimiora Poi and Magic defender Erena Mikaere have both been recalled into the top squad.

O’Brien and Mikaere were both part of a resurgent Magic team in this year’s ANZ Premiership while Poi was a key cog for the Tactix with a standout season. Mason helped her side reach the ANZ Premiership final and was half of a formidable Pulse defensive circle this season.

Dame Noeline Taurua said all four players earned their spots in the squad having shown consistency throughout the ANZ Premiership and taking another step up during the three-day trial in Wellington.

“The quality and intensity of trials was fierce from the start to the end. I was very pleased with everyone and what they contributed on and off the court,” Taurua said.

“After three intense days you can usually see those who are physically capable of repeated efforts, people who can do their own job one on one, work with others in a unit, and have that mental fortitude to stay in the fight. I always talk about consistency. If players are consistent in their craft and brand of netball, then we always see their uniqueness shine through.”

“Our midcourt selections are always tough because we have great depth in that area. When we look at the incircle defence and shooting area for both squads, the depth is starting to grow. It makes life tougher for the athletes but great for the system. I find it exciting for the now and moving forward.

“Claire showed promise during the ANZ Premiership season. At trials she demonstrated her understanding of game strategy and netball IQ, subtleness and efficiency of movement, hard catch of the ball with two defenders marking, and her feeds into circle I would consider her trademark quality. We add those qualities to others in the attacking unit and that’s where the excitement lays.

“Parris has already established a strong combination with Kelly Jackson so we know what that delivers. Parris has a basketball background and has the potential to deliver edge to our defensive unit and team. She can deliver on that man-to-man type of defence and also has an innate awareness of incircle set up. She can get ball. One of her trademark qualities is that she is a natural ball carrier. Her vision and attacking ball skills and movement are outstanding. If an opening presents with the shooter she will see that opportunity deep and let it rip. We add her qualities to the current mix of defenders, and she strengthens our collective unit.”

Taurua said both Poi and Mikaere were examples of athletes who have matured as people, and both add a different level of stability and excitement to the squad.

“I am so proud of Kimiora. She has endured some tough conversations and selector feedback for the past three years. Her game, fighting spirit, superior speed and movement, body strength and leadership is next level. I can see the maturity in her game where she plays with no limits,” she said.

“Defensively watch out attackers. She will contest on the body or pinch the ball from the blindside.

“Erena brings presence in the defence unit, and she leads from the back as well as within the team environment. She gets ball lifted because of her height and has mastered the block in the air. She loves to be physical on the shooter and wants to torment them under the post. When she gets beaten, she doesn’t give up.

“For both players I get a sense there is a deeper appreciation of what it means to be a Silver Fern when you get recalled back into the squad. It’s a timely reminder for everyone.”

A Silver Ferns team will be named today for next month’s Cadbury Netball Series where they will take on the England Roses for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Meanwhile, four new faces have been included in the Silver Ferns Development Squad with Saviour Tui, Martina Salmon, Georgie Edgecombe and Catherine Hall all named.

SILVER FERNS SQUAD:

Kate Burley

Karin Burger

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jackson

Phoenix Karaka

Parris Mason

Erena Mikaere

Grace Nweke

Claire O’Brien

Kimiora Poi

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan

Whitney Souness

Amelia Walmsley

Maia Wilson

SILVER FERNS DEVELOPMENT SQUAD:

Tayla Earle

Georgie Edgecombe

Catherine Hall

Paris Lokotui

Tiana Metuarau

Martina Salmon

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Carys Stythe

Peta Toeava

Saviour Tui



