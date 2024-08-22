Match Day 4 | Tahiti Too Much For Tonga; New Zealand Beat Solomon Islands

Yoann Zanoletti’s team had enjoyed an extended rest with their bye coming on Match Day 3, and the Tahitians looked fresh as they were on the front foot for much of the contest.

The coach was able to welcome back Ninauea Hioe back into the following her suspension and the forward had an immediate impact, winning a penalty inside two minutes and duly dispatching it herself – calmly slotting into the corner past Tonga ‘keeper Kalolaine Topui.

Tonga were content to sit deep and try and catch their opponents on the break. Their tactics almost paid dividends when Lavinia Afu found space in behind the Tahiti backline. Her first attempt beat goalkeeper Corail Harry, only to be cleared off the line, whilst her second was hooked wildly over the crossbar.

Tahiti looked dangerous every time they moved forward and got the second goal their pressure deserved. Hanihei Taumaa played a neat one-two with Hereiti Manutahi, before finishing smartly, low inside the far post, to make it 2-0 at the break.

Tahiti made a change in goal at half-time, bringing in Vaihere Faarahia to replace Harry, as the pattern of the match remained largely the same.

Their dominance was further underline when Hioe scored her second of the match to make it 3-0 and all but confirm the three points for Zanoletti and his side.

Captain Gwendoline Fournier was denied in her attempts to add a fourth, when her low left-footed effort was saved excellently by Topui, sticking out a leg to deflect the ball wide.

Patience paid off for Fournier however, as she did add a final flourish for Tahiti, scrambling in from close range after the keeper had spilled a shot from the edge of the area.

There was still time for Hioe to complete her hat-trick and seal an impressive 5-0 win for her side.

Defeat spells the end of Tonga’s campaign, who are now guaranteed to finish bottom of the group, whilst Tahiti will looks to cause a shock against New Zealand on Friday.

Tonga: 0

Tahiti: 5 (Ninauea HIOE (P) 2’, 25 40, Hanihei TAUMAA 17’, Gwendoline FOURNIER 40)

HT: 0-2

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Hosts Solomon Islands chances of making the final are hanging by a thread after defeat to favourites New Zealand in the day’s second match.

A disappointing defeat to Tahiti was followed up by a much improved performance against Tonga for the hosts as they looked to upset the rampant tournament favourites.

As they have done often throughout the tournament, the Kiwis started brightly and took an early lead through captain Hannah Kraakman – firing high into the roof of the net to briefly quieten a partisan home crowd.

Solomon Islands continued to press aggressively, making life difficult for New Zealand to get into their passing rhythm. Madeline Arukau coming closest to levelling matters with a fiercely struck shot that goalkeeper Hannah Hegarty did well to tip away.

Nic Downes' side however were in no mood to let the hosts have their own way and they doubled the lead at the quarter-hour mark. Jemma Catherwood and Libby Boobyer combining well before the latter set up Jordana Bremner to finish high into the net.

Claudia Votu had a great chance for Solomon Islands but Hegarty came to New Zealand’s rescue again, making herself big to save well from close range.

The noise inside Friendship Hall was turned up a notch by the passionate home fans, but it was the Kiwis who would strike in the second period. Libby Boobyer’s effort from range fizzed past Joyce Lekani to make it 3-0 and provide some breathing space.

Boobyer added a second for herself and her side’s fourth half way through the second period to extinguish any hope of a comeback from the valiant Solomon Islanders.

The three points sees New Zealand now all but set for the final on Sunday. As for Solomon Islands, their hopes rest on winning their final match against Fiji and hoping other results go their way.

Solomon Islands: 0

New Zealand: 4 (Hannah KRAAKMAN 2’, Jordana BREMNER 15, Libby BOOBYER 23, 30)

HT: 0-2

© Scoop Media

