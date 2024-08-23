Australian Rally Star Brendan Reeves Confirmed For 2024 Daybreaker Rally

Top Australian rally driver Brendan Reeves will join the start list for the 2024 Daybreaker Rally. Photo: Aaron Wishart

Brendan Reeves, one of Australia's most accomplished rally drivers, has officially confirmed his participation in the 2024 Daybreaker Rally, powered by the Brian Green Property Group. Reeves will pilot the championship-winning Paddon Racing Group Hyundai i20 AP4 car, marking a significant return to New Zealand’s rallying scene – 13 to 14 September.

Reeves will be teamed up with New Zealand co-driver Amy Hudson for the event. He expressed his excitement about getting back behind the wheel of a top-level rally car on New Zealand roads after a long hiatus.

“I haven’t done a rally in a four-wheel-drive car in two and a half years, and it’s been five years since I last rallied in New Zealand,” Reeves said. “Just getting back into the rhythm will take a few stages, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Preparation for the rally has just begun, and Reeves is particularly excited about the dark time sections, a unique feature of the Daybreaker Rally.

“One of the most obvious challenges will be the early morning stages, which I’m not used to, but I really love a good night stage, so I’m looking forward to it,” Reeves commented. “The roads in last year’s event looked as amazing as New Zealand’s roads always do, and this will also be my first time driving on the control tyre, so there’s certainly a lot to get used to.”

Reeves’ connection to New Zealand rallying runs deep. His first venture into the Kiwi rally scene was in 2008, where he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with, competing in events like the Rally Whangārei and Rally New Zealand in a Ford Fiesta. Over the years, Reeves has consistently delivered strong performances, including multiple podium finishes at the Whangārei Rally. His best result came in 2017 when he won the Gold Rush Rally of Coromandel, outpacing his friend and now team-mate, Hayden Paddon.

“Hayden is certainly the benchmark, and he’ll be out front, being not only a top NZ driver but world class,” said Reeves. “The aim will be to try and come in second-best, which is by no means an easy feat with the lineup of NZ drivers taking part. It will take a really smooth, smart, and committed drive to achieve that.”

For the 2024 Daybreaker Rally, Reeves will be behind the wheel of a car with a storied history in New Zealand rallying, having been used by Paddon for several of his championship wins and most recently at the Southern Lights Rally in June.

“I’d really like to thank Hayden Paddon, PRG, and Hyundai NZ for this opportunity,” Reeves added. “Hayden and I have worked together a lot over the years, and I last got a chance to drive his car in Whangārei in 2011, so I’m really keen to give the AP4 a go. N Australia has made this opportunity possible and has supported me for many years now.”

The event kicks off on Friday afternoon at Palmerston North’s The Square with a meet the crews and car show from 4:00pm. The cars will then convoy to the Arena at 5:30pm for a head-to-head Harcourts AFC Super Special Stage beginning at 6:00pm, offering multiple spectator vantage points for an exhilarating start to the 192km competition.

The rally resumes at 4:00am on Saturday morning (14 September), with the first car departing the overnight park for a day of gravel road action. The route winds through Rangitikei’s Turakina Valley and towards the switchback hairpin of Ridge Road North near Mataroa, north of Taihape. A second service of the day will be held in Taihape before the teams journey south across the famed Peep-o-Day and McBeth roads.

A second meet the drivers and car show will take place in Feilding Town Centre just before midday on Saturday, followed by a 30 minute service break in the Manfeild Arena carpark. They then repeat the Peep-o-Day and McBeth sections before tackling the 30.97km Ridge Road, concluding at Pohangina.

The remaining cars will return to Palmerston North’s arena where a demonstration event will precede a reversed field run of the Super Special Stage. The final run will determine the overall winner with the finishers parked on the arena infield for the concluding ceremonial finish.

As a round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship, the event will feature entrants contesting the series' fourth (of six) rounds for the overall title. Included on the entry list are a variety of teams and cars ranging from veteran competitors to first-timers. Entrant details will be published from 26 August.

