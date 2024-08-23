Louis Baker Announces EP 'Medicine' And New Single 'So Good'

Credit - Nick George

Today Baker introduces the sensually rich single 'So Good'. Influenced by artists like Bobby Caldwell and Minnie Riperton, 'So Good' explores a sonic space that Baker has always loved. Obsessed with Childish Gambino's 'Redbone' and the iconic use of the glockenspiel in 70s soul and R&B baby-making tunes the track is driven by a laid-back groove, with Cory Champion on drums. Baker channels this inspiration into the track, blending classic and modern elements to create a song that is both timeless and contemporary.

Lyrically, the track is an ode to deep connection and intimacy, where Baker poetically paints images of emotional and physical closeness. Baker explains, “This song is about a love that feels like an elixir, something that feeds the soul and body. It’s about connection".

The accompanying visualiser, animated by Jade Paynter, features the slow-motion unfolding of vibrant flowers reflecting the psychedelic symmetry of love’s blossoming and the duality of emotions.

Medicine, out October 4 marks Baker’s third EP and his first as the sole producer, a significant milestone in his career. The 5-track collection is a testament to Baker's bond with his craft—music is his remedy, allowing him to connect with himself and communicate with the world.

Fans have already received a preview with singles 'Been and Gone' featuring Wallace, which has amassed over 900k Spotify streams, and recent track 'Fool's Expectation', described by Rolling Stone as “retro soul with Leon Bridges-like warmth.” Vinyl enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition record.

In support of the release Baker will perform a special hometown show in Wellington on October 5th, bringing his full band to the stage performing tracks from Medicine along with fan favourites from his past records.

© Scoop Media

