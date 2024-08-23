Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Louis Baker Announces EP 'Medicine' And New Single 'So Good'

Friday, 23 August 2024, 9:26 am
Press Release: Aston Road

Credit - Nick George

Today Baker introduces the sensually rich single 'So Good'.  Influenced by artists like Bobby Caldwell and Minnie Riperton, 'So Good' explores a sonic space that Baker has always loved.  Obsessed with Childish Gambino's 'Redbone' and the iconic use of the glockenspiel in 70s soul and R&B baby-making tunes the track is driven by a laid-back groove, with Cory Champion on drums. Baker channels this inspiration into the track, blending classic and modern elements to create a song that is both timeless and contemporary.

Lyrically, the track is an ode to deep connection and intimacy, where Baker poetically paints images of emotional and physical closeness. Baker explains, “This song is about a love that feels like an elixir, something that feeds the soul and body. It’s about connection".

The accompanying visualiser, animated by Jade Paynter, features the slow-motion unfolding of vibrant flowers reflecting the psychedelic symmetry of love’s blossoming and the duality of emotions.

Medicine, out October 4 marks Baker’s third EP and his first as the sole producer, a significant milestone in his career. The 5-track collection is a testament to Baker's bond with his craft—music is his remedy, allowing him to connect with himself and communicate with the world.

Fans have already received a preview with singles 'Been and Gone' featuring Wallace, which has amassed over 900k Spotify streams, and recent track 'Fool's Expectation', described by Rolling Stone as “retro soul with Leon Bridges-like warmth.”  Vinyl enthusiasts will also have the opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition record.

In support of the release Baker will perform a special hometown show in Wellington on October 5th, bringing his full band to the stage performing tracks from Medicine along with fan favourites from his past records.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Aston Road on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 