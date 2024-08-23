Michael Reynolds Gets A Career-defining Opportunity To Fight Under The Largest Boxing Promoters In Australasia

Confirmed this week that Kapiti Paraparaumu's own Michael Reynolds will fight on a No Limit Boxing card on Wednesday, 28th of August, in a possible career-defining fight.

Multiple people have had their hands getting this opportunity over the line including New Zealand Boxrec editor Benji Watt and boxing manager and trainer of Peach Boxing Isaac Peach. But it has been confirmed that Michael Reynolds will fight Billy Polkinghorn on the Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier undercard at the ICC Sydney Theatre.

This is a massive opportunity for Reynolds, as the biggest promoters in Australia will be watching this fight. This could possibly lead to more opportunities and a potential promotion signing. A signing from No Limit Boxing would be career-changing and skyrocket a New Zealand boxer's career to the next level.

No Limit Boxing, led by Matt, George, and Trent Rose, has had major world success, leading multiple boxers in Australia and New Zealand to world title shots. These include former WBO World Super Welterweight champion Tim Tszyu, former IBO World Super Welterweight champion Dennis Hogan, WBO World title contender David Light, two-time world title contender Liam Wilson, and WBA World title contender Michael Zerafa.

We last saw Reynolds on April 6th at the Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua, when he made his professional boxing debut against well-experienced kickboxer and boxer Dominic Reed. Reynolds won the fight by a landslide unanimous decision, kickstarting his professional career. His next opponent will not be easy.

Billy Polkinghorn is a well-experienced amateur boxer who debuted professionally in November 2022. He has now switched to professional boxing full time, and his second professional fight took place this July. His amateur boxing career allowed him to travel the world, including competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he finished in the top 16. This will not be an easy fight for Reynolds.

Also on the card will be Auckland’s Jerome Pampellone, who will attempt to capture a world title opportunity with a second attempt in a world title eliminator. He last attempted it in April in Sydney, where he lost to Malik Zinad by unanimous decision. He gets another opportunity, this time against Australian Irish Connor Wallace.

It is unknown whether the event will be televised in New Zealand; however, Sky TV has not had much luck so far, as it has denied attempts to broadcast Australian boxing events in 2024.

Michael Reynolds vs Billy Polkinghorn on the Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier undercard will happen on the 28th of August in Sydney, Australia.

