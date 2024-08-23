2024 Rugby League Pacific Championships Announced With Three Tests In Aotearoa

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is excited to announce the return of the Pacific Championships men’s and women’s international Test competition in October and November this year, in partnership with the NRL.

Two match days are confirmed to take place in New Zealand, with Ōtautahi Christchurch's Apollo Projects Stadium set to host a double header between the Kiwis, Kiwi Ferns, and rival Australian Kangaroos men's and Jillaroos women's teams on Sunday 27 October.

This will mark the Kiwis' return to Christchurch for the first time in five years and the Kiwi Ferns' first South Island Test since 1998.

The Kiwis will then face Tonga at Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland's Go Media Stadium at Mt Smart on Saturday 2 November.

"It is a very special occasion to partner with Ōtautahi Christchurch and work with Canterbury Rugby League to take the Pacific Championships to our fans in the South Island for the first international fixtures there in five years," says NZRL CEO Greg Peters.

“We’re excited to work with Tonga to bring their rugby league heroes back to play in front of their proud community in Auckland, with the support of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited making this possible.

"International rugby league in Aotearoa creates celebrations of culture and passion that captures the hearts and minds of all sports fans, the Tests here will be unmissable."

Both teams head into this year’s international season on a high having convincingly defeated rivals Australia in their final matches last year. The thrilling games saw the Kiwis lift the Pacific Championship’s Pacific Cup in its inaugural year, with the Kiwi Ferns ending Australia’s seven-year streak of wins against them.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketek Wednesday 28th August at 12pm, with presale for NZRL and MyTicketek members Tuesday 27th August.

Pacific Championships schedule:

The 2024 Pacific Championships is a two-tiered competition, with men’s and women’s teams from across the Pacific competing for the Pacific Cup and the Pacific Bowl.

The Championships will include two match days in New Zealand, with the Grand Finals to be played in Sydney, Australia on November 10.

Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns full schedule below:

Sunday 27 October

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Australia (men and women) at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday 2 November

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Tonga (men) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Sunday 10 November

Pacific Cup men's and women's Grand Final in Sydney, Australia

