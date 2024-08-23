Lulu Sun Set To Shine At The ASB Classic With Tickets On Sale Soon

Lulu Sun in action during her outstanding run at the recent Wimbledon Championships. (Credit: WTA)

Rising New Zealand tennis star, Lulu Sun has been rewarded for her meteoric rise in the world rankings as the first feature player named for the 2025 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Fans can secure their tickets from next week with The Classic Club pre-sale beginning on Monday and General Public on sale from Friday August 30, with Sun expected to receive plenty of support for a likely centre-court appearance at the ASB Classic.

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Tennis Arena runs from Monday December 30 to Sunday January 5, with the ATP men’s event from Monday 6 to Saturday January 11.

The 23-year-old Sun climbed over 200 places in the world rankings over the last 12 months to a career high 53, the highest singles ranking for a New Zealand player since Marina Erakovic more than a decade ago.

ASB Classic Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin said Sun’s superb 2024 season warranted the recognition as the first marquee player named for the tournament.

“It has been a long time since New Zealand has had a player that we can spotlight in singles,” said Lamperin. “Lulu’s rise in the world rankings over the last 12 months especially, has been among the most spectacular of any player on the WTA Tour." “This deserves not only our support, but it is fitting that Lulu is the first player we are announcing among our marquee players for the 2025 ASB Classic, after becoming the first New Zealand female player in the Open Era to make the Wimbledon quarterfinals."

“One of the goals of the ASB Classic is to help showcase and develop New Zealand tennis talent on our biggest tennis stage.”

Likewise event sponsor, ASB are also delighted.

“As long-time supporters and fans of tennis in New Zealand, we at ASB are thrilled to see a Kiwi tennis player soaring in the rankings like Lulu has this season, and we look forward to welcoming her and many other world-class players to Auckland this summer for the ASB Classic,” said Mark Graham, Executive Manager, Commercial Partnerships.

Sun, who switched her tennis allegiance to her native New Zealand this year, made her debut in the Billie Jean Cup. Her breakthrough WTA main draw win came at Seoul in 2022, and she moved into the world’s top 200 for the first time after winning the ITF title in Brasilia last year.

She has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the rankings accelerated with her remarkable run at Wimbledon this year, going through all three rounds of qualifying and ultimately making it through to the quarterfinals, including wins over former US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Paris Olympics Gold medallist, Qinwen Zheng (CHN).

Sun rose to 53 in the world, with the last New Zealander to be ranked in the world’s top 60 being Erakovic in 2014.

“I feel super-excited and privileged to return to play at the ASB Classic,” said Sun. “I had a great experience and great time at the ASB Classic this year – with the amazing vibrance, energy and all the people in the organisation. So I am super-super excited to play it again."

“This tournament is important because I get to play in front of a home crowd, in front of all the New Zealand fans. I played on Centre Court this year which was super-cool and so to be able to do it again is going to be insane and epic, and I am really looking forward to it.”

Sun said her current ranking is a major boost for her fledgling career.

“I’m going to be able to play more WTA tournaments. It will be a lot easier to schedule in tournaments. It helps if you’re able to schedule better and go to the tournaments where you know in advance where you’re going to go, it helps with preparation and training,” she said after her Wimbledon run ended.

“It will definitely help my development and progress. Even when you’re ranked 80 or 90, it’s really a tough environment because when you’re playing the ITF’s you’re not getting as much money as you do playing the top events like the grand slams or the top WTA events. You have to pay everything by yourself. And this is not exactly a cheap sport,” Sun added.

Lamperin, currently at the US Open, said he is thrilled with the interest from several leading internationals and expects to announce other key signings in the coming weeks. He said the tournament planning is progressing well with tickets set to go on sale next week.

This summer, tournament attendees will once again be able to enjoy some of New Zealand’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings at ‘The Serve’. The perfect place to meet with friends and soak up the atmosphere, with large screens playing the on-court action.

Featuring insider access and exclusive news, ASB Classic have also launched The Classic Club, giving members special benefits and offers to make their tournament experience even more memorable. The Classic Club includes priority access to pre-sales, VIP offers, upgrades, promotions plus up to date news and draw information. Fans can access Classic Club membership for free at https://asbclassic.flicket.co.nz/.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The ASB Tennis Classic runs from December 30th 2024, to January 11th 2025. Ticket information will be released soon. The event will kick off with the Women’s Tournament from December 30 to January 5, followed by the Men’s Tournament from January 6 - 11, 2025. The 2024 event broke records across the board, with unparalleled ticket sales, broadcast numbers, sponsorship sales and money raised for Youthline. The Serve will return, featuring all the off court action full of NZ’s best entertainment, food and beverage offerings.

Notes:

2024 broadcast audiences saw a significant increase on both domestic reach and viewer hours for Sky NZ. The international broadcast saw a global audience of more than 12 million, with the top markets outside of New Zealand being the U.S.A, Latin America, Pan Asia and Serbia. Total hours of broadcast for both linear and digital was more than 3,000.

A series of initiatives, including the ball throwing competition Lobbo, saw Youthline, the official charity partner of the ASB Classic raise a significant $55,000, to continue its important work supporting young people in Aotearoa.

The 2024 event also marked a record number of partners, with the addition of Lexus, Aperol and Go Media.

The ASB Classic continues to serve its purpose to promote tennis within the community. This was highlighted in January 2024 through Coco Gauff’s visit to Te Atatu Tennis Club and through the wheelchair activation on Centre Court.

